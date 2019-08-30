PM Modi launches fit India drive to make people exercise more

india

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Indians should make fitness a part of their daily lifestyle because the key to keeping India ahead is “healthy people, healthy family and healthy society”.

There is “no elevator to success, stairs only option”, the Prime Minister said, launching the Fit India Movement at a colourful ceremony that included a presentation of India’s indigenous martial art forms, dances and sports.

Modi urged people to make lifestyle changes and said technology has contributed to a sedentary lifestyle. He said fitness has been part of Indian culture, and it was common to see people walk or cycle 8-10 km in a day.

“...But with technology, physical activity has reduced. We walk less now and the same technology tells us that we are not walking enough,” he said.

For the campaign, aimed at encouraging people to include physical activity and sports in their everyday lives, the government has formed a committee headed by sports minister Kiren Rijiju. Its members include secretaries of Sports, Secondary Education, Ayush, and Youth Affairs, and has representatives of Indian Olympic Association (IOA), national sports federations, private bodies and fitness promoters.

Modi, a yoga enthusiast, has often shared videos of his routines. He also takes part in the annual International Yoga Day celebrations.

“Whatever profession you are in, if you have to bring efficiency in your profession then mental and physical fitness is important. Whether it is the boardroom or Bollywood, whoever is fit touches the sky. If the body is fit, the mind is hit,” he said.

The PM also referred to the rise of lifestyle disease such as diabetes and hypertension in India and said even younger generations are facing these issues. The Prime Minister also congratulated the winners of the national sports awards and lauded India’s sporting achievements.

“Be it boxing, badminton, tennis or any sport, our athletes are giving new wings to our aspirations. Their medals are not just a result of their hard work but also a reflection of a new India’s confidence,” he said.

According to Poonam Khetrapal Singh, the World Health Organization’s regional director for Southeast Asia, the Fit India campaign could be a timely tool in the fight against non-communicable diseases (NCD). “NCDs kill an estimated 8.9 million people in the South East Asia Region every year, with around 4.4 million succumbing to them prematurely. Even a marginal increase in physical activity would alter these figures dramatically, saving individuals, communities and countries both emotional and financial pain,” she said.

