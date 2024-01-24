PM Modi likely to kick off 2024 Lok Sabha campaign from UP's Bulandshahr. Know why

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to kick off the campaign for a rare third term in 2024 from western Uttar Pradesh. The prime minister, who represents the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency of eastern UP, will launch the election campaign from Bulandshahr on January 25, reported ANI citing party sources. Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI)

The rally will take place just days after the grand consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla at the newly built temple in Ayodhya. Party workers and BJP leaders, involved in the arrangements, are reportedly anticipating a huge turnout in the western city of Uttar Pradesh.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has claimed that around five lakh people will attend the rally.

Why Bulandshahr, and not Varanasi?

Given Varanasi is the home constituency of Prime Minister Modi, the decision to start the campaign from Bulandshahr has sparked speculations around the reason.

The BJP, which swept Uttar Pradesh in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections by winning 71 out of 80 seats, saw, albeit inconsequential, a decline of nine seats in the 2019 general elections. It registered victory in 62 Lok Sabha seats, with its alliance partner Apna Dal (Sonelal) winning in two seats.

The BJP holds eight out of 14 seats in western Uttar Pradesh, with defeats in six constituencies in 2019.

The prime minister is reportedly preparing to turn the tide in these seats in the 2024 elections, according to the report.

PM Modi is set to commence the election campaign from Bulandshahr, aiming to connect with voters and supporters in previously contested areas, sharing the mantra for victory, the report said.

INDIA bloc

Meanwhile, a day after announcing an alliance with Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) for the Lok Sabha polls, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav expressed the need for more discussions with Congress to finalise the seat-sharing formula in the state.

Yadav held a meeting in Lucknow with party leaders, highlighting winnability as the key criterion in seat allocation decisions. He urged party workers to ensure the registration of supporters in the new voter list and accused the BJP government in the state of removing some party workers' names from the list.

Congress and the Samajwadi Party have held seat-sharing talks for the Lok Sabha polls expected in April-May this year.