e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 31, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PM Modi, French president Macron agree on sharing information on COVID-19

PM Modi, French president Macron agree on sharing information on COVID-19

During a phone conversation, Macron agreed with Modi’s view that the Covid-19 crisis marked a “turning point in modern history, and offers the world an opportunity to forge a new human-centric concept of globalisation”, the external affairs ministry said.

india Updated: Mar 31, 2020 23:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The two leaders agreed the India-France partnership can contribute to “advancing a spirit of human-centric solidarity in the present difficult times”.
The two leaders agreed the India-France partnership can contribute to “advancing a spirit of human-centric solidarity in the present difficult times”.(Reuters )
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday agreed that experts from the two countries would share information on ways to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

During a phone conversation, Macron agreed with Modi’s view that the Covid-19 crisis marked a “turning point in modern history, and offers the world an opportunity to forge a new human-centric concept of globalisation”, the external affairs ministry said.

“The leaders discussed the domestic and international aspects of the crisis, and underlined the importance of global collaboration and solidarity in the present situation,” the ministry said in a statement.

“They agreed that the expert teams of both countries would actively share information on measures to prevent the spread of the virus, and research on treatment and vaccines.”

The two leaders agreed the India-France partnership can contribute to “advancing a spirit of human-centric solidarity in the present difficult times”.

Modi also expressed his condolences to Macron for the loss of lives due to the ongoing pandemic.

The two leaders also underlined the “importance of not losing sight of other global concerns like climate change, which impact humanity as a whole”. They stressed the need to devote special attention to the needs of less developed countries, including those in Africa, during the current crisis.

Macron welcomed Modi’s suggestion that yoga offers a means of ensuring mental and physical well-being for people confined to their homes by the pandemic. He said yoga has been winning new practitioners in France.

tags
top news
1,000 foreigners in India for Tablighi Jamaat activities, may be blacklisted
1,000 foreigners in India for Tablighi Jamaat activities, may be blacklisted
TB vaccine in childhood may offer Covid-19 protection, finds study
TB vaccine in childhood may offer Covid-19 protection, finds study
Lack of public support has increased coronavirus hotspots in country: Govt
Lack of public support has increased coronavirus hotspots in country: Govt
Nizamuddin: Time to focus on high-risk clusters | HT Editorial
Nizamuddin: Time to focus on high-risk clusters | HT Editorial
WhatsApp hack that lets attackers gain easy access to your account is back
WhatsApp hack that lets attackers gain easy access to your account is back
Covid-19: ‘All on the line’ in next 30 days, says Prez Donald Trump
Covid-19: ‘All on the line’ in next 30 days, says Prez Donald Trump
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS 6 launched. Price details inside
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS 6 launched. Price details inside
Explained: China’s lapses & why its Coronavirus ‘propaganda’ rings hollow
Explained: China’s lapses & why its Coronavirus ‘propaganda’ rings hollow
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakCoronavirus cases in ChandigarhCovid-19 cases in MaharashtraNizamuddin mosqueGoa lockdownSensex Today

don't miss

latest news

india news