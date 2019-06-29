Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

G20 summit live: PM Modi meets world leaders on last day of G20 Summit

G20 summit 2019: During his meeting with Indonesian president Joko Widodo, the prime minister discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in trade and investment, defence and maritime fronts.

By HT Correspondent | Jun 29, 2019 07:51 IST
highlights

G20 Summit Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the presidents of Indonesia and Brazil separately on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Osaka, Japan Saturday, and discussed ways to boost bilateral ties and enhance cooperation in trade and investment.

During his meeting with Indonesian president Joko Widodo, the prime minister discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in trade and investment, defence and maritime fronts.

This was Modi’s first official engagement on the second day of the June 28-29 summit.

Follow live updates here:

7:39 am IST

Donald Trump meets PM Modi before start of session 3 at G20 Summit

US President Donald Trump meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the start of Session 3 at G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan.

 

7:34 am IST

PM Modi and Brazil President had a fruitful meeting in Osaka

PMO tweets: Deepening the bond with Brazil.

PM @narendramodi and President @jairbolsonaro had a fruitful meeting in Osaka.

Improving business linkages and overcoming climate change were some of the key issues discussed during the meeting.

 

7:29 am IST

PM Modi with his Sherpa at G20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Sherpa at the G20 Summit, Suresh Prabhu, EAM S Jaishankar, and NSA Ajit Doval in Osaka, Japan.

 

7:27 am IST

PM Modi with US President Donald Trump and White House adviser Ivanka Trump in Osaka, Japan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump and White House adviser Ivanka Trump in Osaka, Japan. G20 Summit.

 

7:26 am IST

Australia PM Scott Morrison tweets a picture of him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison tweets a picture of him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

 

7:25 am IST

G20 leaders at event on women empowerment in Osaka, Japan

G20 leaders at event on women empowerment in Osaka, Japan.

 

7:25 am IST

G20 leaders participate in event on women empowerment in Osaka, Japan

G20 leaders participate in event on women empowerment in Osaka, Japan.

 

7:24 am IST

PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in Osaka

Japan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in Osaka, on the sidelines of G20 Summit.

 

7:17 am IST

PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Osaka

Japan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Osaka, on the sidelines of G20 Summit.

 

