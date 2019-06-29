G20 summit live: PM Modi meets world leaders on last day of G20 Summit

G20 Summit Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the presidents of Indonesia and Brazil separately on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Osaka, Japan Saturday, and discussed ways to boost bilateral ties and enhance cooperation in trade and investment.

During his meeting with Indonesian president Joko Widodo, the prime minister discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in trade and investment, defence and maritime fronts.

This was Modi’s first official engagement on the second day of the June 28-29 summit.

Follow live updates here:

7:39 am IST Donald Trump meets PM Modi before start of session 3 at G20 Summit US President Donald Trump meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the start of Session 3 at G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan.





7:34 am IST PM Modi and Brazil President had a fruitful meeting in Osaka PMO tweets: Deepening the bond with Brazil. PM Modi and President Jair Bolsonaro had a fruitful meeting in Osaka. Improving business linkages and overcoming climate change were some of the key issues discussed during the meeting.



PM @narendramodi and President @jairbolsonaro had a fruitful meeting in Osaka.



Improving business linkages and overcoming climate change were some of the key issues discussed during the meeting. pic.twitter.com/5offlhR7kS — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 29, 2019





7:29 am IST PM Modi with his Sherpa at G20 Summit Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Sherpa at the G20 Summit, Suresh Prabhu, EAM S Jaishankar, and NSA Ajit Doval in Osaka, Japan.





7:27 am IST PM Modi with US President Donald Trump and White House adviser Ivanka Trump in Osaka, Japan Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump and White House adviser Ivanka Trump in Osaka, Japan. G20 Summit.





7:26 am IST Australia PM Scott Morrison tweets a picture of him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison tweets a picture of him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





7:25 am IST G20 leaders at event on women empowerment in Osaka, Japan G20 leaders at event on women empowerment in Osaka, Japan.





7:25 am IST G20 leaders participate in event on women empowerment in Osaka, Japan G20 leaders participate in event on women empowerment in Osaka, Japan.





7:24 am IST PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in Osaka Japan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in Osaka, on the sidelines of G20 Summit.




