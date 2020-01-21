PM Modi, Nepal’s Oli inaugurate border check-post, call for better ties

india

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 12:14 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday jointly inaugurated the second integrated check-post, which India helped build to ease the movement of people and facilitate trade between the two countries.

The two Prime Ministers inaugurated the check-post at the Jogbani-Biratnagar border between the two countries after the first was built at the Raxaul-Birgunj border in 2018.

“India is committed to simplify and ease traffic with all friendly countries in the neighbourhood and to further facilitate contacts between us in areas such as business, culture, education, etc,” PM Modi said after the ceremony.

“In the last five months, this is the second time we are inaugurating bilateral projects via video conferencing. This proves our ties are getting better at high speed. India has continuously played the role of a trusted partner in Nepal’s development according to its needs,” he added.

Oli said it was time to resolve all pending issues through dialogue in the lasting interest of the two countries.

“A stable and majority government in both countries is an opportune moment. My government remains committed to working closely with the government of India towards this,” he added.

Both the prime ministers also witnessed the progress in Indian government-assisted post-earthquake housing reconstruction projects in Nepal.

The Indian government had committed to building as many as 50,000 houses in Gorkha and Nuwakot districts, of which 45,000 have already been built.

“The 2015 earthquake was a painful incident. Hazards like that test beliefs. Every Indian is proud of the way the Nepali people faced it,” Modi said.

“After playing the role of the first responder in helping, India is also playing the role in helping the nation in its re-development,” he added.

(With ANI inputs)