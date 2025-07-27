Search
PM Modi offers prayers at Chola-era Lord Brihadeeswara temple in Tamil Nadu

PTI |
Published on: Jul 27, 2025 03:40 pm IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi worshipped at the Chola-era Lord Brihadeeswara temple here on Sunday.

Clad in veshti (dhoti), white shirt and angavasthram worn around the neck, the prime minsiter circumambulated the inner corridor of the temple(PTI)

Amid chants of Vedic and Saivite Thirumurai, PM Modi prayed at the temple and brought a 'kalasam' (metal pot) with traditional decorations which is believed to contain water from River Ganga regarded as sacred.

On his arrival, the PM was received by temple priests with traditional temple honours, the "poorana kumbham".

Clad in veshti (dhoti), white shirt and angavasthram worn around the neck, the prime minister Narendra Modi circumambulated the inner corridor of the temple, a part of the great living Chola temples, a UNESCO heritage site. He also offered prayers by conducting a "deeparathanai."

The PM also visited an exhibition organised by the Archaeological Survey of India on Chola Shaivism and architecture. Modi is in Tamil Nadu for a two-day visit.

