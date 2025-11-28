Search
Fri, Nov 28, 2025
PM Modi offers tribute to 15th century philosopher Kanakadasa, participates in Gita chanting

PTI |
Published on: Nov 28, 2025 01:13 pm IST

Kanakadasa is credited with the legendary episode of Lord Krishna's idol turning westward at the Udupi Sri Krishna Temple.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday visited the historic Kanaka Mantap, here and offered floral tributes to Kirthanakar Kanakadasa, the revered 14th-15th century AD saint-philosopher.

This is the second visit of Modi to the Krishna temple.




Later, the Prime Minister participated in the "Laksha Geeta Pathana", a mass recitation in which more than one lakh devotees chanted verses from the Bhagavad Gita.

Accompanied by Paryaya Puthige Math seer, Sugunendra Thirtha, Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot and others, the PM joined the mass recital and read out the hymns.

Earlier, after paying homage at the Mantap, Modi proceeded to the Sri Krishna Temple complex, where he was received with traditional honours by Sugunendra Thirtha, along with the Diwan of the Math and senior temple officials.

Modi spent time inside the sanctum precincts, acknowledging the significance of Kanakadasa's devotion and the enduring cultural legacy associated with the temple.

Modi was given a Poorna Kumbh swagatham (welcome with traditional honours) as he entered the Krishna Math precincts. He was presented with a silver clad Tulasi Japa maala and Mudras containing Shankha, Chakra , Gada, and Padma, which the Madhwas and most of the Brahmin communities use for their daily Pooja rituals in South India.

This is the second visit of Modi to the Krishna temple. He had visited in 2008 when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Even then, the same Swamiji was the administrative head of the Krishna Math.

