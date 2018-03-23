PM Modi pays tribute to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev on Martyrs’ Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev to mark Martyrs’ Day and said that they “sacrificed their lives so that others can live a life of freedom and dignity”.

The martyrdom of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru & Sukhdev was a watershed moment in our history. Every Indian is proud that these three great men belong to our land. At the peak of their youth they sacrificed their lives so that others can live a life of freedom and dignity. pic.twitter.com/XatfuPbyNK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2018

It was on this day that Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru were executed after they were sentenced to death in the Lahore conspiracy case.

He also remembered politician and activist Ram Manohar Lohia on his birth anniversary and described him as “one of the most remarkable personalities of 20th century India”.

“He combined scholarly zeal with a penchant for grass-root level politics. His rich thoughts continue to shape socio-political discourse. I bow to Dr. Lohia on his Jayanti,” he tweeted.