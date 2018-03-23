 PM Modi pays tribute to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev on Martyrs’ Day | india news | Hindustan Times
PM Modi pays tribute to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev on Martyrs’ Day

It was on this day that Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru were executed after they were sentenced to death in the Lahore conspiracy case.

india Updated: Mar 23, 2018 12:31 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Reuters File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev to mark Martyrs’ Day and said that they “sacrificed their lives so that others can live a life of freedom and dignity”.

He also remembered politician and activist Ram Manohar Lohia on his birth anniversary and described him as “one of the most remarkable personalities of 20th century India”.

“He combined scholarly zeal with a penchant for grass-root level politics. His rich thoughts continue to shape socio-political discourse. I bow to Dr. Lohia on his Jayanti,” he tweeted.

