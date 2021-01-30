IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / PM Modi pays tributes to Mahatma, says his ideals continue to motivate millions
New Delhi: Statue of Mahatma Gandhi relocated in between Gate No 2 and 3 of Parliament House for the ongoing construction of the new Parliament building, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_20_2021_000192A)(PTI)
New Delhi: Statue of Mahatma Gandhi relocated in between Gate No 2 and 3 of Parliament House for the ongoing construction of the new Parliament building, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_20_2021_000192A)(PTI)
india news

PM Modi pays tributes to Mahatma, says his ideals continue to motivate millions

On Shaheed Diwas, Prime Minister recalled the heroic sacrifices of all those who devoted themselves towards India's freedom on Shaheed Diwas.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:42 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on his 73rd death anniversary, stating that his ideas continue to motivate millions.

In India, five days are declared as Martyrs Day to honour those who laid down their lives for the country. Of these, the first day is January 30, when Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated in 1948.

On Shaheed Diwas, Prime Minister recalled the heroic sacrifices of all those who devoted themselves towards India's freedom on Shaheed Diwas.

In a tweet, Modi said, "Tributes to the great Bapu on his Punya Tithi. His ideals continue to motivate millions. On Martyrs' Day, we recall the heroic sacrifices of all those great women and men who devoted themselves towards India's freedom and the well-being of every Indian."

Mahatma Gandhi, the man who led India to freedom from British colonial rule, was assassinated on January 30, 1948. He was assassinated by Nathuram Godse, who was against Gandhi's idea of partition.

Bapu, as he was lovingly called, played one of the most prominent roles in India's freedom struggle through non-violence and peaceful ways.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
prime minister narendra modi narendra modi new delhi martyrs day
app
Close
A member of medical staff sorts and prepares viral transport medium (VTM) kits containing swabs for Covid-19 testing.(Bloomberg)
A member of medical staff sorts and prepares viral transport medium (VTM) kits containing swabs for Covid-19 testing.(Bloomberg)
india news

No new Covid-19 case in Arunachal Pradesh

PTI, Arunachal Pradessh, Itanagar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:30 AM IST
The recovery rate in the state has touched 99.58%, while the positivity stands at 0.07% and the fatality rate at 0.33%.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This is Nadda's second visit to the state this month. He had visited Tamil Nadu on January 14.(ANI Photo)
This is Nadda's second visit to the state this month. He had visited Tamil Nadu on January 14.(ANI Photo)
india news

BJP chief JP Nadda offers prayers at Madurai's Meenakshi temple

ANI, Madurai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:57 AM IST
BJP spokesperson and program media coordinator Gopal Krishna Agrawal Party had earlier said that Nadda will review the party's poll preparedness for the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Delhi: Statue of Mahatma Gandhi relocated in between Gate No 2 and 3 of Parliament House for the ongoing construction of the new Parliament building, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_20_2021_000192A)(PTI)
New Delhi: Statue of Mahatma Gandhi relocated in between Gate No 2 and 3 of Parliament House for the ongoing construction of the new Parliament building, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_20_2021_000192A)(PTI)
india news

PM Modi pays tributes to Mahatma, says his ideals continue to motivate millions

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:42 AM IST
On Shaheed Diwas, Prime Minister recalled the heroic sacrifices of all those who devoted themselves towards India's freedom on Shaheed Diwas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mishra has filed an intervention plea before the Bombay high court.(HT Photo)
Mishra has filed an intervention plea before the Bombay high court.(HT Photo)
india news

TRP case approver claims ED made him record false statement under duress

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:35 AM IST
  • The plea filed by Umesh Chandrakant Mishra claims that his statement, recorded before the metropolitan magistrate, is the only true statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel died on November 25, 2020 due to multiple organ failure at Medanta Hospital at Gurugram. He was suffering from complications due to Covid-19. He was 71.
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel died on November 25, 2020 due to multiple organ failure at Medanta Hospital at Gurugram. He was suffering from complications due to Covid-19. He was 71.
india news

Won't be joining active politics, announces Ahmed Patel's son Faisal

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:30 AM IST
Faisal, who is an alumnus of the Harvard Business School and the Doon School, is an entrepreneur with a focus on big data, artificial intelligence, machine learning, Internet of Things and Blockchain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Delhi: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and Textiles and Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Zubin Irani at the launch of the Toycathon 2021, at National Media Centre in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan 5, 2021. As per the official statement the aim of this event is to promote the use of toys as pedagogical tools for schools and colleges. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)(PTI01_05_2021_000123B)(PTI)
New Delhi: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and Textiles and Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Zubin Irani at the launch of the Toycathon 2021, at National Media Centre in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan 5, 2021. As per the official statement the aim of this event is to promote the use of toys as pedagogical tools for schools and colleges. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)(PTI01_05_2021_000123B)(PTI)
india news

Education minister lauds efforts of students, teachers, govt during Covid-19

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:29 AM IST
National Education Policy (NEP) will fully equip and enable students to meet the needs of the 21st century.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker collects a swab sample from a child for coronavirus testing at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi. (HT File Photo)
A health worker collects a swab sample from a child for coronavirus testing at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi. (HT File Photo)
india news

India’s Covid-19 tally tops 10.73 million; active cases below 170,000

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:21 AM IST
The country recorded 13,083 new infections in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry’s dashboard showed on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police personnel arrive at Ghazipur border to hang notices for farmer leaders after FIRs were registered against them in connection with the Republic Day violence, during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, in New Delhi, Thursday. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
Police personnel arrive at Ghazipur border to hang notices for farmer leaders after FIRs were registered against them in connection with the Republic Day violence, during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, in New Delhi, Thursday. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
india news

'Ghazipur security was increased for different reason': UP Police | 10 points

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:21 AM IST
Rakesh Tikait gets support from AAP, Congress, RLD, Bhim Army, Muzaffarnagar mahapanchayat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Delhi: Statue of Mahatma Gandhi relocated in between Gate No 2 and 3 of Parliament House for the ongoing construction of the new Parliament building, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_20_2021_000192A)(PTI)
New Delhi: Statue of Mahatma Gandhi relocated in between Gate No 2 and 3 of Parliament House for the ongoing construction of the new Parliament building, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_20_2021_000192A)(PTI)
india news

India observes Martyrs' Day today: All you need to know 

Written by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:06 AM IST
Gandhi was conferred the title of 'Mahatma' posthumously around 1915. While some claim Rabindranath Tagore used this title for him, others say residents of Gurukul Kangri first called him by the name.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In September 2020, India witnessed the worst situation with the highest number of cases (over 1 million) and deaths (nearly 16,400) in the first 14 days globally.(HT file photo)
In September 2020, India witnessed the worst situation with the highest number of cases (over 1 million) and deaths (nearly 16,400) in the first 14 days globally.(HT file photo)
india news

One year into Covid-19, India at 4th spot on global toll, Mexico 3rd

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 09:30 AM IST
In January this year, the daily deaths have been below the 200-mark and since the past two weeks and 18 of India’s states and Union Territories (UTs) have reported one or fewer deaths a day on an average since last week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers sit around a bonfire to warm themwselves on a cold morning during their ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi.(HT_PRINT)
Farmers sit around a bonfire to warm themwselves on a cold morning during their ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi.(HT_PRINT)
india news

Cold wave likely to persist over parts of NW India for 2-3 days

By Jayashree Nandi | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 09:02 AM IST
  • The lowest minimum temperature over plains of northwest India was -0.3°C recorded at Bathinda on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP has disassociated itself from the worker who made objectionable remarks against Mahatma Gandhi .(Getty Images)
BJP has disassociated itself from the worker who made objectionable remarks against Mahatma Gandhi .(Getty Images)
india news

News updates from HT: Prez pays tributes to Gandhi on his death anniversary

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 08:58 AM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
From January 29, the railways have been running 95 per cent of its pre-pandemic numbers.(Praful Gangurde)
From January 29, the railways have been running 95 per cent of its pre-pandemic numbers.(Praful Gangurde)
india news

Mumbai locals: Piyush Goyal appeals for 'safe journey', railways ready for Feb 1

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 08:42 AM IST
More entry and exit points, ticket booking counters will be opened gradually, Western Railway has said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mahatma Gandhi was shot dead on this day in 1948(Getty Images/Keystone)
Mahatma Gandhi was shot dead on this day in 1948(Getty Images/Keystone)
india news

'Grateful nation': President Kovind tweets on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary

Written by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:20 AM IST
Martyr's Day or Shaheed Diwas is observed every year on January 30 in the memory of Mahatma Gandhi, who was assassinated at Gandhi Smriti in the Birla House by Nathuram Godse in 1948.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Till January 31, this facility will be available only to those who have applied for voter ID cards last year, in November and December.
Till January 31, this facility will be available only to those who have applied for voter ID cards last year, in November and December.
india news

Digital voter ID cards: All you need to know and how to download

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 08:22 AM IST
The Election Commission of India launched the ‘e-EPIC’ on January 25 on the occasion of its foundation day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP