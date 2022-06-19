PM Modi picks up litter at newly-inaugurated tunnel in Delhi | Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the main tunnel and the five underpasses of the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor project in New Delhi.

Amid the inauguration spree, a video of the prime minister picking up litter at the newly-launched tunnel has gone viral. In the video shared by news agency ANI, PM Modi is seen picking up used bottles while inspecting the tunnel. A staunch advocate of Swachh Bharat campaign, the prime minister has laid stress on keeping the surroundings clean.



In 2019, PM Modi had grabbed eyeballs with his plogging drive at a beach in Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu. “Plogging at a beach in Mamallapuram this morning. It lasted for over 30 minutes. Also handed over my ‘collection’ to Jeyaraj, who is a part of the hotel staff. Let us ensure our public places are clean and tidy! Let us also ensure we remain fit and healthy,” Modi had tweeted.

A combination of jogging or walking with picking up litter, plogging started as an organised activity in Sweden around 2016 and later spread to other countries in 2018.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi picks up litter at the newly launched ITPO tunnel built under Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor, in Delhi



(Source: PMO) pic.twitter.com/mlbiTy0TsR — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2022

The inauguration of the 1.6-km-long tunnel, which will be Delhi's first, will allow commuters travelling to India Gate and other central Delhi areas from east Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad to ditch traffic snarls at ITO, Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg, and thereby save time, fuel and money, PTI reported.

"Time is money," Modi said, adding that if the government announces ₹100 for people, then it makes headlines but if ₹200 is saved, it is not talked about much.



SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON