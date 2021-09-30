PM Modi praises Kiren Rijiju in a tweet. But for a different reason

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet applauded Union minister Kiren Rijiju for his dancing skills on Tuesday after the latter shared a video on Twitter of him dancing at a cultural function in Arunachal Pradesh.

Our Law Minister @KirenRijiju is also a decent dancer!



Good to see the vibrant and glorious culture of Arunachal Pradesh… https://t.co/NmW0i4XUdD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 30, 2021

PM Modi in his tweet said, “Our Law Minister Kiren Rijiju is also a decent dancer! Good to see the vibrant and glorious culture of Arunachal Pradesh.”

Union law minister Kiren Rijiju uploaded his video of dancing during a traditional programme organised by the Sajolang people during his visit to Kazalang village. The Union law minister was monitoring the Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya projects in the region.

“During my visit to the beautiful Kazalang village to monitor the Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya Projects. This is traditional merrymaking of Sajolang people whenever guests visit their village. The original folk songs and dances are the essence of every community in Arunachal Pradesh,” Rijiju said in his tweet which he shared with the video.

Rijiju’s tweet garnered more than 2,317 retweets, 199 quote tweets and 18,000 likes.

The minister’s dance garnered many positive responses from Twitterati. Several of those who commented on the video praised Rijiju for his energy while others were marvelled at the culture and traditions of Arunachal Pradesh.