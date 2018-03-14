 PM Modi’s minute-to-minute Varanasi programme posted on Facebook, man arrested | india news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 14, 2018-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

PM Modi’s minute-to-minute Varanasi programme posted on Facebook, man arrested

Anup Pandey was arrested for posting the leaked programme on Facebook. The man is among the Prime Minister’s Twitter followers.

india Updated: Mar 14, 2018 15:35 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the BJP Parliamentary party meeting in New Delhi on March 13, 2018.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the BJP Parliamentary party meeting in New Delhi on March 13, 2018. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

A young man has been arrested in Varanasi for posting on Facebook the minute-to-minute programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to his parliamentary constituency, an official said on Wednesday.

Anup Pandey was arrested after the Special Protection Group (SPG), which guards the Prime Minister, lodged a complaint with the Uttar Pradesh government.

The SPG protested against the leak of the detailed programme which eventually found way to the social media.

Pandey’s father is a retired Ayurvedic government practitioner and his family told the police that he worked for the Prime Minister’s social media team two years back but returned to Varanasi due to poor health.

Pandey is one of the 1,932 people followed by Modi on Twitter. Pandey has posted a picture shaking hands with Modi on July 2, 2015.

tags

more from india
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you