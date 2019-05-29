PM Modi’s swearing in: A list of foreign leaders attending

A host of international leaders will be attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing in ceremony at 7 pm on Thursday at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Leaders of SAARC nations like Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena and Bhutan’s prime minister Lotay Tshering have confirmed their participation at the event.

Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli will also attend the glittering ceremony.

President of Myanmar U Win Myint will be present as PM Modi and his Cabinet are sworn in on May 30.

New Delhi had earlier issued invitations to leaders of the BIMSTEC countries as well as Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, the current chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth for PM Modi’s swearing-in. Besides India, BIMSTEC comprises Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan.

From Thailand, its Special Envoy Grisada Boonrach will represent the country at the ceremony.

In the first back-to-back majority for a single party in over three decades, PM Modi-led BJP won 303 out of the total 542 Lok Sabha seats.

(With inputs from agencies).

First Published: May 29, 2019 20:37 IST