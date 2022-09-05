PM Modi's swipe at UK: 'Left behind those who ruled India for 250 years'

India has left behind those who ruled over the country for 250 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at an event on Monday. His remarks came as reports recently said India has overtaken the United Kingdom to become the fifth largest economy in the world. Addressing a gathering of national award-winning teachers, Modi said: “We have surpassed those who ruled us for 250 years in economic growth.”

He said this feat was rather special as India celebrates 75 years of independence from the colonial rule of the British. The pleasure of surpassing those who ruled over India for approximately 250 years supersedes the mere statistic of improved ranking from 6th largest to 5th largest economy, Modi said.

#WATCH | India has surpassed the UK to become the world's fifth biggest economy...Achieving this spot is special as we have left behind those who ruled over us for 250 years...: PM Modi during his interaction with National Award winning teachers pic.twitter.com/ylA18D9rzB — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2022

The prime minister highlighted the spirit of the Tiranga (Tricolour) which led to India achieving new heights in the world of today. "This spirit is essential today", he said.

"We have broken the shackles of thousands of years of slavery, and now we will not stop now. We will only move forward", Modi added.

India ranks behind the US, China, Japan and Germany in terms of the size of its economy in 'nominal' cash terms - around $854 billion, data by the International Monetary Fund showed. A decade ago India was 11th and the UK was fifth.

India's GDP expanded 13.5 per cent in the April-June quarter, the quickest pace in a year, to retain the 'world's fastest growing economy' tag.

