PM Modi serves up a surprise for MPs with lunch at Parliament House

On the second last day of the Budget session in Parliament on Friday, some members of Parliament (MPs) were in for a surprise as Prime Minister Narendra Modi took them along with him for lunch. PM Modi had his lunch in the Parliament canteen on Friday with 8 MPs.

Union minister L Murugan described it as a very special opportunity for the eight MPs who sat with the Prime Minister in the Parliament canteen to have a platter of rice, khichdi, paneer, daal, til and ragi sweets. PM Modi paid the bill, the minister told ANI.

BJD leader Sasmit Patra, RSP leader N K Premachandran, TDP's K Ram Mohan Naidu, BSP's Ritesh Pandey, BJP's Heena Gavit, S Phangnon Konyak, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal and L Murugan were with PM Modi at the lunch.

Unforgettable 45 minutes

"Everyone was surprised and happy at the same time. PM Modi talked about his daily routine, his exercise, his foreign trips, when he visited Karachi. We got to spend 45 minutes with him. We learnt so many inspiring things from him. He said he sleeps for 3.5 hours and does not eat after 6pm," L Murugan said.

"The MPs were from all across the parties and representing different parts of India. PM Modi sat with us like a normal person, he did not sit there like a prime minister..and then prime minister paid the bill. I am still unable to shake off the feelings," Murugan said.

"Unforgettable moment of life," Murugan posted the video of having the lunch with PM Modi with a special note.

Modi later posted pictures of their meal together and said, "Enjoyed a sumptuous lunch, made even better thanks to the company of parliamentary colleagues from various parties and different parts of India."

BJP MP Heena Gavit said she was a little tensed when she got to know that PM Modi was looking for her. "When I reached there, a few other MPs of other parties were already there...We met the PM. He greeted us with a smile. He said that he was taking us somewhere. We followed him and he took us to the MPs' canteen in the Parliament House...When we reached there, the MPs who were already having meals there were a little shocked to see the PM there. There, the PM told us that he had invited us for lunch. It was a very shocking but a very memorable experience...This is an experience that we will remember all our life." the BJP MP said.