PM Modi says Congress tarnishes India's image abroad: 'They seek intervention in internal affairs'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a jibe at the Congress, accusing the party of creating disorder and tarnishing India’s image abroad. He added that Congress leaders seek foreign intervention in India’s internal affairs, putting the country at risk to revive the political careers of its “failed leaders.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 'NDTV World Summit 2026', in New Delhi. (@NarendraModi/PTI Photo)

Addressing the NDTV World Summit 2026, PM Modi said, “Sriharikota sees fewer launches than the number of times Congress tried to launch its failed leaders in a single year.”

"The Congress family has become a burden on its own party. Even the party’s own senior leaders admit to this,” he added.

The BJP has time and again accused the Congress and LoP Rahul Gandhi of disrespecting India abroad.

In 2023, the BJP slammed his speech at the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom. During his address there, Gandhi had alleged that Indian democracy was under attack and that the Opposition was facing “constant pressure” through what he described as unreasonable criminal cases.

‘Congress has become a parasite’: PM Modi PM Modi, at the Summit, also accused the Congress of undermining movements that sought to hold the government accountable and push for reforms. He added that such movements were necessary in a democracy, alleging that the Opposition party was destroying them.

“Movements that naturally seek to highlight the government’s shortcomings and bring about reforms in the system are also necessary in a democracy. But the Congress destroys these movements as well. It has become a parasite that does not want anyone else to move forward,” he said.

He further accused the Congress party of sidelining young opposition leaders and keeping only one person in the limelight.

“The Congress does not allow others to get an opportunity. It wants to keep only one person in the limelight and does not listen to the voices of young leaders in the opposition.”