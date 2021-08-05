PM Modi says each foodgrain reaching beneficiaries defines new UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a virtual interaction with beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana in Uttar Pradesh. Launching a statewide awareness campaign on the food security scheme, Modi said it is a matter of immense satisfaction that every grain sent to the state is reaching the beneficiaries.

The awareness programme is meant to ensure that no beneficiary is left out from availing the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. “The way Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana is being implemented in the state defines the new Uttar Pradesh,” he said, adding that during previous regimes, foodgrains meant for the poor were looted.

Modi said for many years, UP has been viewed from a political lens, its prospects of playing a vital role in country's development were not even discussed. "But state's 'growth engine' potential has been promoted only in the last few years," he added.

He said that after providing houses, toilets, electricity and gas, the government is working to provide water through pipelines to every household.

"Our government is trying to provide benefits of schemes to people cutting across all sections of society," said PM Modi.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath also attended the event. The PM interacted with beneficiaries present at select fair price shops in Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Moradabad, Hamirpur, Ayodhya, Barabanki, Bahraich, Shahjahanpur, Kaushambi and Agra.

Almost 15 crore beneficiaries in the state have been getting rations free of cost through the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, an official statement said. Nearly 80,000 fair price shops in UP have been distributing foodgrains to beneficiaries of the scheme, it added. Under PMGKAY, 5 kg/person additional food grain is given to all beneficiaries covered under National Food Security Act.

Modi, who began the conversation with the beneficiaries by urging them to encourage more people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease, said nobody should believe in rumours.

During the interaction, he also hit out at the Opposition for disrupting the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament. “No matter how much some people (Opposition) try to disrupt Parliament proceedings and stall the development of the country, our country cannot become hostage to such selfishness and politics,” Modi said.





(With agency inputs)











