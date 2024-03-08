PM Modi says Konark statue shown with purse, mini skirt; India fashion leader

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the first-ever National Creators Award at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Friday. While presenting "Heritage Fashion Icon Award" to Jahnvi Singh, PM Modi said India has been the leader in the world of fashion and mentioned one statue in Konark which depicts fashionable women in ancient India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the crowd during the first-ever National Creators Award at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)

"India has been the leader in the world of fashion. Many will be surprised to know... if today people feel mini skirt is a symbol of modernity...or women holding purses. If you go to Konark...out of many statues in thousand year old temples, one statue is of a girl wearing mini skirt and a purse hanging from her hand. This means thousands of years ago, even a sculptor had the knowledge of fashion in our country," said PM Modi.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

ALSO READ| PM Modi presents 'celebrity entrepreneur award' to Aman Gupta, boAt CEO says this

With the event coinciding with International Women's Day, the Prime Minister hailed the rise of women and their contribution to India's economy. He highlighted that in the event several award winners were women.

"In villages, women perform a lot of economic activity. In tribal belt and mountain areas, maximum economic activity is done by our mothers and sisters," said PM Modi.

During his address, PM Modi also praised the talent to content creators. He said that their work is creating big impact in the country and called them "internet's MVP". MVP stands for Most Valuable Person.

ALSO READ| Who is Drew Hicks, Bhojpuri-speaking American who received award from PM Modi?

About the National Creators Award 2024

The award recognises skills, excellence and impact across domains, including storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education, gaming, among others.

More than 1,50,000 nominations were received across 20 categories for the award. Approximately 1 million votes were cast in the voting phase. 23 winners were selected, including three international creators.

Drew Hicks received "Best International Creator" award. "Disruptor of the Year" award went to Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps). Aman Gupta was awarded "Celebrity Creator of the Year" award.