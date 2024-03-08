 PM Modi says Konark statue shown with purse, mini skirt; India fashion leader | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / PM Modi says Konark statue shown with purse, mini skirt; India fashion leader

PM Modi says Konark statue shown with purse, mini skirt; India fashion leader

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Mar 08, 2024 04:54 PM IST

PM Modi said India has been the leader in the world of fashion and mentioned one statue in Konark which depicts fashionable women in ancient India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the first-ever National Creators Award at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Friday. While presenting "Heritage Fashion Icon Award" to Jahnvi Singh, PM Modi said India has been the leader in the world of fashion and mentioned one statue in Konark which depicts fashionable women in ancient India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the crowd during the first-ever National Creators Award at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the crowd during the first-ever National Creators Award at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)

"India has been the leader in the world of fashion. Many will be surprised to know... if today people feel mini skirt is a symbol of modernity...or women holding purses. If you go to Konark...out of many statues in thousand year old temples, one statue is of a girl wearing mini skirt and a purse hanging from her hand. This means thousands of years ago, even a sculptor had the knowledge of fashion in our country," said PM Modi.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

ALSO READ| PM Modi presents 'celebrity entrepreneur award' to Aman Gupta, boAt CEO says this

With the event coinciding with International Women's Day, the Prime Minister hailed the rise of women and their contribution to India's economy. He highlighted that in the event several award winners were women.

"In villages, women perform a lot of economic activity. In tribal belt and mountain areas, maximum economic activity is done by our mothers and sisters," said PM Modi.

During his address, PM Modi also praised the talent to content creators. He said that their work is creating big impact in the country and called them "internet's MVP". MVP stands for Most Valuable Person.

ALSO READ| Who is Drew Hicks, Bhojpuri-speaking American who received award from PM Modi?

About the National Creators Award 2024

The award recognises skills, excellence and impact across domains, including storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education, gaming, among others.

More than 1,50,000 nominations were received across 20 categories for the award. Approximately 1 million votes were cast in the voting phase. 23 winners were selected, including three international creators.

Drew Hicks received "Best International Creator" award. "Disruptor of the Year" award went to Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps). Aman Gupta was awarded "Celebrity Creator of the Year" award.

Experience the old-world charm of Delhi through a heritage walk with HT! Participate now.

Get Current Updates on India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On