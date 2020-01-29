e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / PM Modi set to visit Bangladeshon March 17 to bolster ties

PM Modi set to visit Bangladeshon March 17 to bolster ties

Officials familiar with the developments told HT that Modi is expected to reach Dhaka the day before the function, and will be the main speaker for 100th birth anniversary of Mujibur Rehman, the founder of Bangladesh.

india Updated: Jan 29, 2020 04:32 IST
Shishir Gupta
Shishir Gupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate three Bilateral Projects, at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate three Bilateral Projects, at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi. (Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at an event to kick-start the year-long centenary celebrations for “Bangabandhu” Sheikh Mujibur Rehman in Dhaka on March 17 in a move that signals the robust bilateral relations between India and its eastern neighbour.

Officials familiar with the developments told HT that Modi is expected to reach Dhaka the day before the function, and will be the main speaker for 100th birth anniversary of Mujibur Rehman, the founder of Bangladesh. Mujibur Rehman was also the father of incumbent Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Modi’s visit will come at a time when relations appeared frayed over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, a new legislation that eases the path to naturalisation for religious minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who came to India before 2015. The move, along with the 2019 National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, was linked to illegal infiltration from Bangladesh in several northeastern states.

Three Bangladesh ministers called off trips to India for different reasons since the CAA was passed by the Indian Parliament on December 11, 2019. But Prime Minister Hasina, in an interview to Gulf News on January 20, said that while CAA was “not necessary” it was India’s “internal matter”. India, in his annual Republic Day honours list this year, conferred the country’s third-highest civilian award, the Padma Bhushan, to two Bangladeshi nationals – the late Syed Muazzem Ali, a 1971 war veteran and previous High Commissioner to India, and renowned academic and museologist Enamul Haq. Experts said that Modi’s visit suggests the relationship between the two countries remains strong despite CAA and NRC.

During Hasina’s tenure, India has breathed at ease on its eastern front, with the Bangladesh government taking strong action against pan-Islamic terrorists and radical groups such as the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh. Both the countries closely cooperate on the border with annual interactions and regular information exchanges between the Border Security Force (BSF) and Bangladesh Rifles (BDR).

While India encourages close defence cooperation and fulfils the energy needs of Dhaka, the Hasina government is working towards allowing New Delhi the use of its Chittagong and Mongla sea ports for the transportation of goods to and from the land-locked north-eastern states.

tags
top news
CAA ‘discriminatory, dangerously divisive’, say European Parliament members
CAA ‘discriminatory, dangerously divisive’, say European Parliament members
After IndiGo, Air India bans comedian Kunal Kamra ‘until further notice’
After IndiGo, Air India bans comedian Kunal Kamra ‘until further notice’
Prashant Kishor has a falling out with Nitish Kumar. He does it on Twitter
Prashant Kishor has a falling out with Nitish Kumar. He does it on Twitter
‘Sharjeel’s words more dangerous than Kanhaiya Kumar’s statement’ : Amit Shah
‘Sharjeel’s words more dangerous than Kanhaiya Kumar’s statement’ : Amit Shah
‘Was sentenced to death, but sexually abused in jail’: Delhi rape convict to SC
‘Was sentenced to death, but sexually abused in jail’: Delhi rape convict to SC
‘No need to move foreigners out ’: WHO as India preps to evacuate citizens in China
‘No need to move foreigners out ’: WHO as India preps to evacuate citizens in China
‘He is a match-winner, here to stay’: India’s batting coach on young star
‘He is a match-winner, here to stay’: India’s batting coach on young star
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
trending topics
Union budget 2020Virat KohliCoronavirusDelhi Air qualityPooja BhattInternational Data Privacy Day

don't miss

latest news

india news