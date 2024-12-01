PM Modi shares ideas on security with police and intelligence brass

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with the country’s police and intelligence brass on the second day of the closed-door annual security conference in Bhubaneswar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PM Modi website)

People familiar with the details of conference said a diverse range of national security issues pertaining to anti-India forces using technology to disrupt India’s growth, conventional challenges such as cross-border terrorism and smuggling, radicalisation activities in the hinterland, left-wing extremism, etc were deliberated upon at length on Saturday.

Modi is learnt to have given his suggestions on various aspects of policing, which will be sent to all the states/Union territories and central agencies as actionable points for implementation in the next one year.

The security brass apprised the PM of the progress on various security issues discussed during last year’s conference held in Jaipur.

Modi said on his X account late on Saturday night,“Had a productive first day at the DGP/IGP Conference in Bhubaneswar. Discussed various subjects on policing and security.”

The PM said on Friday that the event in Bhubaneswar will see extensive deliberations on enhancing India’s internal security apparatus. Having attended the conference regularly for the past 11 years, Modi has repeatedly asked the chiefs of police to transform their departments into a modern and world class force in line with the country’s improving global profile. The government has said on more than one occasion that police departments cannot work in silos and need to share information and databases with each other to deal with crimes and criminals.

On Friday, home minister Amit Shah asked the security agencies to give special attention to illegal immigration and other illegal activities on the eastern borders of the country, particularly Myanmar and Bangladesh, according to a senior officer, who asked not to be named.

Challenges faced in “urban policing”, such as recent instances of disruption of air services and schools/colleges due to threats on multiple platforms, criminals posing as law enforcement officers to make “digital arrests”, and terrorism emanating from foreign soil and their support system in India were discussed in detail, this officer said.

Besides, there was a detailed presentation on status of implementation of the three new criminal laws – Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) as well as training of police officers, prosecutors, forensic experts, etc. The three laws came into effect from July 1 this year, replacing colonial-era Indian Penal Code (IPC), Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and Indian Evidence Act.

Organised by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) annually, the DGPs/IGPs conference has become a catalyst for the Modi government’s national security policy for the past 10 years. Since 2014, Modi has attended each conference, brainstorming with the chiefs to come up with ideas to tackle challenges ranging from insurgency to radicalisation of the youth to cybercrimes to modernising the security establishment.

This year’s deliberations are being attended by as many as 200 officers – mostly DGPs, Commissioners of Police, IGs and those of other senior ranks from central forces in Bhubaneswar while an equal number of officers are joining online.