PM Modi shares poem titled ‘The Sun Has Just Risen’ on New Year’s Day

india

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 15:49 IST

Prime minister Narendra Modi shared a poem on New Year’s Day to motivate citizens for the year that lies ahead. The citizen engagement platform MyGovIndia shared a 97-second-long video where the prime minister Modi is heard reciting the poem.

“Let’s start our first day of the new year with a mesmerizing and motivating poem ‘Abhi toh Suraj Uga hai’, written by our beloved PM @narendramodi,” the MyGovIndia tweeted on Friday.

Let's start our first day of the new year with a mesmerizing and motivating poem 'Abhi toh Suraj Uga hai', written by our beloved PM @narendramodi. @PIB_India @MIB_India @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/9ajaqAX76w — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) January 1, 2021

The video of the poem titled ‘The Sun Has Just Risen’ features snippets of India’s space programme, Indian Air Force’s jets and Indian Navy’s warships, frontline workers, defence personnel and farmers.

PM Modi greeted citizens on the occasion of the new year on Friday and laid the foundation stone of Light House Projects (LHP). The project is aimed at building disaster-resilient houses across Indian cities.

Wishing you a happy 2021!



May this year bring good health, joy and prosperity.



May the spirit of hope and wellness prevail. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2021

Modi tweeted, “Wishing you a happy 2021! May this year bring good health, joy and prosperity. May the spirit of hope and wellness prevail.”