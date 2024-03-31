'PM Modi should apologise to Manmohan Singh': Congress leader on CBI closing Air India case

A day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a closure report in its probe into the alleged irregularities in the leasing of aircraft by National Aviation Corporation of India Ltd., senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to issue an apology to his predecessor Manmohan Singh and the nation for levelling corruption allegations against the UPA-led government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with former PM Manmohan Singh.

Ramesh also alleged that the closure of the case was a result of an alliance between the Nationalist Congress Party of Ajit Pawar faction and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"In 2014, during the Air India scam, PM Modi was going everywhere with the CAG report," Ramesh said. "Yesterday, the CBI closed that case because the then minister (Praful Patel) joined the BJP and went into BJP's washing machine. PM Modi should apologise to Manmohan Singh, he should apologise to the country," he added.

Ramesh criticised the basis on which accusations were made against Manmohan Singh, asserting that they stemmed from political motives rather than factual evidence.

"Based on the then-CAG report, you had brought out the charge sheet against Manmohan Singh. They made a list of all the scams by Manmohan Singh that were fake. They were political reports, not CAG reports," Ramesh said.

The closure of the case against Praful Patel by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) served as vindication for the former prime minister, according to Ramesh.

"Yesterday, it was proved after the CBI closed the case against Praful Patel," he said.

The case involves alleged irregularities in the leasing of aircraft by the NACIL, which was formed after the merger of Air India and Indian Airlines during the UPA (United Progressive Alliance) era. The CBI was tasked with investigating these allegations, following orders from the Supreme Court in 2017.

It was alleged that the then Aviation Minister Praful Patel abused his position to lease a large number of aircraft for Air India, which was a public carrier at the time.

The Congress party on Saturday displayed a washing machine on its press conference dais as it taunted the BJP over the CBI filing the closure report against Praful Patel and said the ruling party's "fully automatic washing machine" works on the principle -- "join BJP, case closed".

(With inputs from agencies)