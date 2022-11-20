PM Modi slams Rahul Gandhi for walking with Medha Patkar: ‘Woman who stalled…’

Without naming Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attacked the Congress leader and his Bharat Jodo Yatra as he addressed a public meeting in Gujarat's Dhoraji ahead of the assembly election in the state. “A Congress leader was seen taking out a padyatra with a woman who stalled the Narmada dam project for three decades,” PMModi said. “Ask the Congress when it comes to demand your vote that you are taking out a padyatra by keeping your hand on the shoulders of those who were against Narmada dam. What would have happened had Narmada dam not been built,” PM Modi said.

Follow Live coverage of Gujarat Assembly election

Medha Patkar joined Bharat Jodo Yatra on November 17 in Maharashtra and the photos of Rahul Gandhi speaking to the activist with his hand on Medha Patkar's shoulder was tweeted by the party, drawing flak from the BJP.

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel questioned Medha Patkar's presence at the yatra and said, "Congress and Rahul Gandhi have time and again shown their animosity towards Gujarat and Gujaratis." Accusing Rahul Gandhi of standing against the interest of Gujarat, the chief minister said, "By giving Medha Patkar a central place in his yatra, Rahul Gandhi shows that he stands with those elements who denied water to Gujaratis for decades. Gujarat will not tolerate this."

"Medha Patkar, who spearheaded the campaign against Gujarat's ambitious Sardar Sarovar Project, did everything to stall the progress of Narmada Yojana, including blocking funds, joins Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Congress has always been anti-Gujarat and it continues…," BJP's Amit Malviya said.

Former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani too slammed the Congress and said Medha Patkar joining Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra shows that the Congress is against Gujarat's development.

Now Modi raising the issue at an election campaign assumes significance as Modi not only targetted Rahul Gandhi but also highlighted how anti-Narmada activists held up the project. “These activists held protests just to make sure that water does not reach here,” Modi said accusing Medha Patkar of defaming Gujarat to such an extent that the World Bank stopped funds for the project.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON