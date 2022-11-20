Home / Elections / Gujarat Assembly Election / Gujarat polls 2022 LIVE: PM Modi, Amit Shah to hold mega rallies today
Gujarat polls 2022 LIVE: PM Modi, Amit Shah to hold mega rallies today

Updated on Nov 20, 2022 08:05 AM IST

Congress Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi is also expected to visit Navsari on November 21, the same day that PM Modi is expected to be in Navsari.

BJP supporters during a rally in Gandhinagar during the Gujarat elections.
BJP supporters during a rally in Gandhinagar during the Gujarat elections.(PTI)
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 LIVE: With Gujarat assembly elections round the corner, the political fervour in the state is at an all-time high. Political parties are now at the peak of their campaigns. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is banking on its most popular faces to lead the charge - Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. 

PM Modi is scheduled to hold rallies in Gujarat's Saurashtra for three consecutive days from November 20 to November 22. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also hold two public meetings in Tapi and Narmada districts.

A total of 788 candidates, including 70 women, remain in the fray for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly polls for 89 of the of the Gujarat Assembly's 182 seats on December 1. The Election Commission has so far received 1,515 nomination papers for the 93 seats that will go to polls in the second phase on December 5.

The counting of votes will occur on December 8, which coincides with Himachal Pradesh's result date.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 20, 2022 08:05 AM IST

    Prime Minister Modi will visit the Somnath temple

    After visiting the Somnath Temple, he is scheduled to address four rallies in the Saurashtra region. Venues have been finalised at Veraval, Dhorarji, Amreli and Botad.

  • Nov 20, 2022 08:00 AM IST

    Amit Shah to hold public meetings in Gujarat today

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold two public meetings in Tapi and Narmada districts of the state today ahead of the Gujarat assembly elections slated next month.

Gujarat election: Parties look to win over Patidar vote

gujarat assembly election
Updated on Nov 20, 2022 05:02 AM IST

For the upcoming elections to 182 assembly seats in Gujarat, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded 45 Patidars and the Congress has fielded 42. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a new entrant, has given tickets to 46 such leaders.

PAAS leaders Alpesh Kathiriya and Dharmik Malaviya during a roadshow as they join AAP in Surat on November 5. (ANI)
PAAS leaders Alpesh Kathiriya and Dharmik Malaviya during a roadshow as they join AAP in Surat on November 5. (ANI)

‘BJP only party that changed the face and fate of Gujarat’: JP Nadda

gujarat assembly election
Updated on Nov 20, 2022 05:23 AM IST

BJP president JP Nadda has said the party is in a better position than it was in 2017 and will not only retain power in Gujarat but could well be setting a record of winning with an unprecedented mandate in the state.

BJP President JP Nadda said his party’s contest is against the Congress and the AAP will forfeit deposit in a majority of the 182 seats going to the polls.(PTI file photo)
BJP President JP Nadda said his party’s contest is against the Congress and the AAP will forfeit deposit in a majority of the 182 seats going to the polls.(PTI file photo)

PM Modi launches Gujarat election campaign blitz

gujarat assembly election
Updated on Nov 20, 2022 07:14 AM IST

While this was his second rally in the district since the Election Commission announced the poll schedule, the campaign blitz over the weekend and on Monday represents the launch of a campaign blitz that the PM often undertakes ahead of crucial elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Valsad on Saturday. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Valsad on Saturday. (ANI)

‘During Congress rule 1 GB data cost 300, now it is 10’: Modi in Gujarat

gujarat assembly election
Published on Nov 19, 2022 10:56 PM IST

Addressing a rally in Valsad district in the run-up to the next month's Assembly elections, Modi said Gujarati people have never hurt anybody and embraced whoever comes to Gujarat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI)

Gujarat polls: In Cong’s star campaigner list, mix of young and old

gujarat assembly election
Updated on Nov 19, 2022 07:37 PM IST

While Saurashtra and the Tribal belts of south Gujarat have been strongholds of the Congress, the second phase is important as any gain in these areas can dent the BJP’s prospects

Gujarat will go to polls on December 1 and 5 in two phases (Representative Image)
Gujarat will go to polls on December 1 and 5 in two phases (Representative Image)

'Women can fulfil dreams post marriage': Rivaba Jadeja on Gujarat polls contest

gujarat assembly election
Published on Nov 19, 2022 01:58 PM IST

Rivaba Jadeja got a ticket after the BJP announced the first list of its candidates to contest from 160 constituencies in the election’s first phase over a week ago. The polling is scheduled to take place on December 1 and December 5.

Rivaba Jadeja's candidature came as a setback to sitting MLA Hakubha Jadeja, an accused in a 2007 mob violence case.(ANI file)
Rivaba Jadeja's candidature came as a setback to sitting MLA Hakubha Jadeja, an accused in a 2007 mob violence case.(ANI file)

Gujarat assembly polls: How BJP is eyeing a seventh straight win

gujarat assembly election
Updated on Nov 19, 2022 01:42 PM IST

The BJP is eyeing a seventh straight win in Gujarat by banking on Hindutva tones and heavy dose of developmental projects, and denying tickets to 38 MLAs to beat anti-incumbency

Gujarat will vote in two phases - on December 1 and December. (PTI)
Gujarat will vote in two phases - on December 1 and December. (PTI)

'He'll carry a bat and pad in…': Assam CM on Rahul Gandhi's election ‘habit’

gujarat assembly election
Updated on Nov 19, 2022 10:19 AM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is currently leading Bharat Jodo Yatra, party's outreach programme, in Maharashtra.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses the public meeting for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, in Anjar on Friday.(ANI)
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses the public meeting for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, in Anjar on Friday.(ANI)

Gujarat polls highlights: Bond between Gujarat & BJP is unbreakable, says Modi

gujarat assembly election
Updated on Nov 19, 2022 10:01 PM IST

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 highlights: Union Home Minister Amit Shah who also hails from Gujarat and BJP national president JP Nadda are expected to hold more than 15 rallies in the poll-bound state.

PM Modi addresses public meeting in Valsad, Gujarat.
PM Modi addresses public meeting in Valsad, Gujarat.

Rahul with ‘tukde tukde gang’, Gujarat riot-free because of Modi: Anurag Thakur

india news
Published on Nov 19, 2022 06:24 AM IST

The “carpet-bombing” campaigning comes a day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s three-day visit to the state, during which he is scheduled to hold eight rallies.

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur speaks to the media regarding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Veer Savarkar during a public meeting for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, at Mangrol, in Junagadh on Friday.(Twitter)
Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur speaks to the media regarding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Veer Savarkar during a public meeting for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, at Mangrol, in Junagadh on Friday.(Twitter)

EC orders Gujarat polls observer’s removal over Instagram post

india news
Updated on Nov 19, 2022 04:59 AM IST

The Election Commission of India has ordered the immediate removal of an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer posted as Gujarat election observer after he announced his appointment on Instagram with posts that showed off his security detail.

The Election Commission of India. (Image for representation)
The Election Commission of India. (Image for representation)

Gujarat elections: AAP fields prominent Patidar leaders in BJP bastion in Surat

gujarat assembly election
Published on Nov 18, 2022 05:42 PM IST

AAP, which emerged as the main opposition replacing the Congress by winning 27 seats with a 28% vote share in the 2021 municipal elections in Surat, is banking heavily on the memories of the Patidar agitation

AAP emerged as the main opposition replacing the Congress by winning 27 seats with a 28% vote share (PTI Photo)
AAP emerged as the main opposition replacing the Congress by winning 27 seats with a 28% vote share (PTI Photo)

ECI orders Gujarat poll observer’s removal for announcing posting on Instagram

gujarat assembly election
Updated on Nov 18, 2022 04:27 PM IST

The election watchdog wrote to Gujarat’s chief electoral officer objecting to the “publicity stunt” and sought Singh’s return to his parent cadre of Uttar Pradesh

Singh, a 2011 batch IAS officer, said he accepts the ECI order with all humility. (Instagram)
Singh, a 2011 batch IAS officer, said he accepts the ECI order with all humility. (Instagram)

Gujarat polls: BJP MP Ravi Kishan releases Gujarati-Bhojpuri song

gujarat assembly election
Updated on Nov 19, 2022 12:32 AM IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a massive single-day campaign blitzkrieg in poll-bound Gujarat on Friday, with union ministers and other senior leaders addressing rallies and holding meetings.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: The BJP will hold a massive one-day campaign in the state today, with senior leaders and Union ministers addressing rallies throughout the state.(AFP)
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: The BJP will hold a massive one-day campaign in the state today, with senior leaders and Union ministers addressing rallies throughout the state.(AFP)
