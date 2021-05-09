IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / PM Modi speaks to CMs of four state on Covid-19 situation
File photo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
File photo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
india news

PM Modi speaks to CMs of four state on Covid-19 situation

Modi has been speaking to state chief ministers and lieutenant governors of union territories for the last few days to asses the pandemic situation there and offer suggestions.
READ FULL STORY
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 09, 2021 01:09 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to the chief ministers of Punjab, Karnataka, Bihar and Uttarakhand on the Covid-19 situation in their states, official sources said.

Modi has been speaking to state chief ministers and lieutenant governors of union territories for the last few days to asses the pandemic situation there and offer suggestions.

Chief ministers have also briefed him on the measures being taken by them to deal with the raging second wave of the pandemic.

India recorded 4,03,738 fresh Covid-19 cases in a day, which pushed the tally to 2,22,96,414, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 2,42,362 with 4,092 daily deaths, the data updated at 8 am showed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP