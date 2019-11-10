e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 10, 2019

PM Modi speaks to Mamata Banerjee over cyclone Bulbul, assures all possible help

The severe cyclonic storm Bulbul weakened into a cyclonic storm on Sunday and lay centered over Bangladesh and adjoining coastal West Bengal, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

india Updated: Nov 10, 2019 12:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PM Modi assured Mamata Banerjee all possible assistance from the Centre.
PM Modi assured Mamata Banerjee all possible assistance from the Centre.(Raj K Raj/HT FILE PHOTO)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday spoke to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on cyclone Bulbul which triggered heavy rains in parts of Eastern India. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Modi said he assured the West Bengal chief minister of all possible assistance.

“I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being,” tweeted Modi.

 

A person was killed in Basirhat in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Sunday as high winds with speed up to 80 kms uprooted trees and damaged houses. As many as 7815 houses have been damaged and 950 phone towers have been affected due to the cyclonic storm. The government administration has started the power and telecommunication restoration work.

 Also Watch | At least 2 dead as Cyclone Bulbul hits West Bengal

Two rain-related deaths have been reported from Odisha’s Kendrapara district. Odisha’s four districts have been severely affected due to the impact of the cyclone that damaged crops and roads.

A total of 20 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force, six National Disaster Response Force and 226 Fire Services Teams were engaged in the operation and they were helping in the faster restoration of road and power connections,

The severe cyclonic storm Bulbul weakened into a cyclonic storm on Sunday and lay centered over Bangladesh and adjoining coastal West Bengal, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The government-run weather forecasting agency said the cyclone is very move East-Northeastwards across Bangladesh and likely to weaken into a deep depression during next few hours.

On Saturday, one death each was reported from West Bengal and Odisha due to heavy rain triggered by Bulbul. Earlier, Kolkata Airport had announced suspension of flight operations from 6pm Saturday till 6 am Sunday as a precautionary measure.

tags
top news
NSA Ajit Doval holds meet with Hindu, Muslim leaders after Ayodhya verdict
NSA Ajit Doval holds meet with Hindu, Muslim leaders after Ayodhya verdict
CM Raghubar Das to contest Jharkhand elections from Jamshedpur
CM Raghubar Das to contest Jharkhand elections from Jamshedpur
Cyclone Bulbul kills 9 in Bengal, Odisha; PM Modi offers help to two states
Cyclone Bulbul kills 9 in Bengal, Odisha; PM Modi offers help to two states
No decision on Maharashtra govt formation, BJP core group meets again
No decision on Maharashtra govt formation, BJP core group meets again
Pakistan to allow Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for urgent medical treatment
Pakistan to allow Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for urgent medical treatment
Fish with ‘human-like’ face spotted in China. Viral video creeps people out
Fish with ‘human-like’ face spotted in China. Viral video creeps people out
‘As American as a blond-haired girl’: US-born IS bride appeals to come home
‘As American as a blond-haired girl’: US-born IS bride appeals to come home
Ayodhya Verdict | No untoward incident reported in Ayodhya, tight security continues
Ayodhya Verdict | No untoward incident reported in Ayodhya, tight security continues
trending topics
Cyclone BulbulUddhav ThackeraySalman KhanShah Rukh KhanDSSSB Admit cardAnushka SharmaWhatsApp FeatureShiv SenaAyodhya verdict

don't miss

latest news

India News