PM Modi speaks to Mamata Banerjee over cyclone Bulbul, assures all possible help

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 12:44 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday spoke to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on cyclone Bulbul which triggered heavy rains in parts of Eastern India. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Modi said he assured the West Bengal chief minister of all possible assistance.

“I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being,” tweeted Modi.

Reviewed the situation in the wake of cyclone conditions and heavy rain in parts of Eastern India.



Spoke to WB CM @MamataOfficial regarding the situation arising due to Cyclone Bulbul. Assured all possible assistance from the Centre. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 10, 2019

A person was killed in Basirhat in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Sunday as high winds with speed up to 80 kms uprooted trees and damaged houses. As many as 7815 houses have been damaged and 950 phone towers have been affected due to the cyclonic storm. The government administration has started the power and telecommunication restoration work.

Two rain-related deaths have been reported from Odisha’s Kendrapara district. Odisha’s four districts have been severely affected due to the impact of the cyclone that damaged crops and roads.

A total of 20 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force, six National Disaster Response Force and 226 Fire Services Teams were engaged in the operation and they were helping in the faster restoration of road and power connections,

The severe cyclonic storm Bulbul weakened into a cyclonic storm on Sunday and lay centered over Bangladesh and adjoining coastal West Bengal, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The government-run weather forecasting agency said the cyclone is very move East-Northeastwards across Bangladesh and likely to weaken into a deep depression during next few hours.

On Saturday, one death each was reported from West Bengal and Odisha due to heavy rain triggered by Bulbul. Earlier, Kolkata Airport had announced suspension of flight operations from 6pm Saturday till 6 am Sunday as a precautionary measure.