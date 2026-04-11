PM Modi steps out of car, stops for conversation with Rahul Gandhi in Parliament premises | Watch

In a moment that quickly drew attention on the Parliament premises and on social media, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen stepping out of his car and pausing for a brief yet engaged conversation with Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday. The two leaders appeared to exchange a few words in a cordial manner, with visuals showing them standing close and interacting attentively before proceeding with their respective engagements.

The brief exchange between PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi sparked interest online.(ANI Video Grab )

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The interaction, though short, stood out amid the often sharp political exchanges between the ruling BJP and the Congress, offering a rare glimpse of direct, informal communication between the Prime Minister and the Leader of Opposition. Those present nearby briefly paused as the two leaders spoke, making it a notable moment in the otherwise routine proceedings at the Parliament complex.

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{{^usCountry}} The Prime Minister had arrived at Prerna Sthal, located within the Parliament premises, to pay floral tributes to social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his 200th birth anniversary. The occasion drew several senior leaders and dignitaries, who gathered to honour Phule’s contributions to social justice, education, and the upliftment of marginalised communities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Prime Minister had arrived at Prerna Sthal, located within the Parliament premises, to pay floral tributes to social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his 200th birth anniversary. The occasion drew several senior leaders and dignitaries, who gathered to honour Phule’s contributions to social justice, education, and the upliftment of marginalised communities. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, former Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh, and other leaders were also present at the venue. The event saw leaders across party lines coming together to commemorate the legacy of Phule, whose work continues to hold relevance in contemporary social and political discourse. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, former Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh, and other leaders were also present at the venue. The event saw leaders across party lines coming together to commemorate the legacy of Phule, whose work continues to hold relevance in contemporary social and political discourse. {{/usCountry}}

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Visuals of the brief Modi-Gandhi exchange have made rounds online, sparking interest and discussion. “Feels good seeing our Prime Minister in serious conversations with the Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi,” an X user wrote.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yamini C S ...Read More Yamini CS is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with nearly six years of experience in digital journalism. She is part of the India News desk, where she works on a wide range of stories cutting across civic issues, city-based developments, politics, governance, public policy, breaking news, trending topics, and international affairs that have an impact on India. Her role involves tracking fast-moving developments, verifying information from official and on-ground sources, and presenting news in a clear, accessible format for a digital-first audience. A significant part of her work includes handling live blogs during major news events, such as elections, court verdicts, political developments, civic disruptions, protests, weather-related alerts, and unfolding national or international incidents. Through live coverage, she focuses on timely updates to help readers follow complex stories as they evolve. Before moving to the broader India News desk, Yamini was associated with the Bengaluru desk at Hindustan Times, where she extensively covered urban governance, infrastructure, traffic and transport issues, weather events, public grievances, and civic administration in the city. This experience strengthened her grounding in city reporting and sharpened her focus on citizen-centric journalism. She began her career as a correspondent with Reuters after completing a postgraduate diploma in journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Her early training instilled a strong emphasis on accuracy, sourcing, and news ethics, which continue to shape her reporting style. Outside of work, Yamini enjoys reading across genres, listening to music, and spending time with her family, which help her maintain balance in a fast-paced newsroom environment. Read Less

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