Raghav Chadha deletes old posts critical of PM Modi and BJP, claims AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj: ‘Cleaned up his X timeline’

“This isn’t a routine cleanup, but a complete, surgical erasure of his digital history. Raghav Chadha, once a sharp critic of Modi and the BJP, has wiped out his old image and presented a new, polished one. When someone’s timeline is altered this systematically, you can imagine the level of preparation behind it,” Bharadwaj wrote.

He further claimed that only two posts mentioning ‘Modi' remain on Chadha’s timeline, and both are in praise of the Prime Minister.

“ Raghav Chadha has completely cleaned up his X timeline — all his old posts critical of Modi or the BJP have disappeared,” Bharadwaj wrote. “I searched his entire account thoroughly using the keywords 'BJP' and ‘Modi’. The result is surprising — none of the earlier criticism is visible anymore," he added.

Raghav Chadha has deleted all posts criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has claimed. Late on Saturday, senior AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj took to X to make these allegations, also posting screenshots of Chadha’s deleted posts to support his claim that all content critical of the Centre had been removed.

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Raghav Chadha vs AAP intensifies The controversy began after AAP removed Chadha as its deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha a few days ago, replacing him with Ashok Mittal. The move drew criticism from both the Congress and the BJP. Responding to the decision, Chadha questioned the move, stating that he had been raising key public issues, including tax reforms and rising food prices at airports.

AAP hit back, alleging that Chadha raised only convenient issues that allowed him to avoid criticising the Centre. Bharadwaj also accused Chadha of doing ‘soft PR’, while Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann alleged that he was ‘compromised.’

“We are all soldiers of Arvind Kejriwal. The Centre doesn’t care about soft PR or talking about samosas at airport canteens when bigger issues are at stake,” Bharadwaj said in a video posted on X.

He further alleged that Chadha had not participated in Opposition walkouts in the parliament and had failed to raise issues concerning Punjab.

Mann said, "When we sit as Opposition members in the Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha, many decisions are taken collectively, such as staging a walkout. If anyone breaks the party line or does not follow it, it goes against the whip."

Meanwhile, AAP leader Atishi targeted the BJP when asked whether Chadha might join the party. “The BJP has a standard operating procedure (SOP). It intimidates, threatens, and offers inducements to leaders, and many Opposition leaders, either out of fear, pressure, or temptation, end up switching sides. Perhaps the same thing is happening with Raghav Chadha as well,” she said.

Chadha hit back Chadha hit back at AAP later on Saturday, rejecting the party’s claims that he had not supported Opposition actions, including walkouts, or that he had failed to sign the Opposition’s motion to impeach the chief election commissioner.

Calling himself a ‘wounded tiger’, referencing a dialogue from the Bollywood film, Dhurandhar, Chadha said in a video, “Ghayal hoon isiliye ghatak hoon”.

“When the Opposition walks out of Parliament, Raghav Chadha stays — he doesn’t walk out. This is false. I challenge you to cite even one instance when the Opposition decided to walk out and I did not support them,” he said.

On the question of not signing the impeachment motion against the chief election commissioner, Chadha said only 50 signatures were required out of 105 Opposition MPs in the Upper House, and when ‘six or seven MPs from AAP did not sign the motion’, why was he being singled out.

Amid this whole episode, Arvind Kejriwal has maintained silence.