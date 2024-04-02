PM Modi targets Rahul Gandhi's 'India will be on fire' remark: 'Is this language of democracy?'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attacked Rahul Gandhi's recent comment that if BJP got elected for the third time, India would be set on fire, as he addressed a public rally in Uttarakhand. “Is this language of democracy?” Narendra Modi said. At the Opposition's Ramlila Maidan rally on Sunday protesting against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, Rahul Gandhi said PM Modi had fixed the match of the election and before the election sent two chief ministers to jail. "If the BJP wins these fixed elections and changes the Constitution, the country will be on fire. Remember this," Rahul Gandhi said. PM Modi's public meeting in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand

"The shahzada (prince) of the Congress Shahi family has given a clarion call that if the country chooses the BJP for the third time, the country will be set on fire. They have been out of power for 10 years after ruling 70 years in the country and are speaking of setting the country on fire! Do you approve of this? Will you allow the country to be set on fire? Is this language acceptable? Is this the language of democracy? Won't you punish people who say such words," Narendra Modi said.

"No one trusts the Congress and its Emergency mentality in democracy. So now they are provoking people. Congress wants to take India towards instability," PM Modi said.

Without naming Karnataka leader DK Suresh whose North-South comment after the Union Budget was passed stirred a row, Narendra Modi said, "A tall leader of the Congress spoke of dividing the country into North and South. Shouldn't such a person be punished? But the Congress gave him an election ticket...Uttarakhand will never forget that Congress even insulted Bipin Rawat."

In his speech, PM Modi mentioned CAA and said no matter how much the Congress opposes it, the refugees have the guarantee of Modi.

"Congress divided the country in such a way that we had to see our Guru Nanak's Gurudwara in binoculars all these years. BJP came up with the Kartarpur corridor. Had Congress not shown the weakness, nobody would have even dared to look at our borders. Another fresh example of how Congress gave away Kachchatheevu Island to Sri Lanka has now come to the fore. Can this Congress protect the country?" PM Modi said.