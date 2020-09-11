PM Modi to address conclave on school education under National Education Policy-2020 on Friday

india

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 05:30 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the conclave on ‘School Education in 21st Century’ under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 at 11 am on Friday, through video conferencing.

The Ministry of Education is organising the two-day conclave, which started on Thursday, as a part of the ‘Shiksha Parv’, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.

PM Modi had also delivered the inaugural address at the ‘Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under NEP-2020’ on August 7 and addressed the ‘Governors’ Conference’ on the policy on September 7.

The ‘Shiksha Parv’ is being celebrated from September 8-25 to felicitate teachers and take the New Education Policy forward. Various webinars, virtual conferences and conclaves on several aspects of the NEP are being organised across the country, the PMO said.

The government has said that the NEP-2020 is the first education policy of the 21st century, which was announced 34 years after the previous NEP in 1986. The NEP-2020 is directed towards major reforms at both the school and higher education level.

The new NEP aims at making the country an equitable and vibrant knowledge society. It envisions an India-centred education system that will contribute directly to transforming the country into a global superpower, the government has said.

(With inputs from PTI)