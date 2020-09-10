Maharashtra education department forms panels to prepare report on NEP

mumbai

In order to implement the National Education Policy, 2020 in the state, the Maharashtra education department has now formed several committees to give their suggestions and recommendations to the government.

In a government resolution released on September 8, the department announced the formation of a five-member coordinating committee would collate suggestions from different study groups and committees.

The coordinating committee, consisting officials from Pune and Chandrapur zilla parishads, State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) and state’s publishing bureau Balbharti, has to submit its report to the government by October 15.

“The committee will collate suggestions received from various stakeholders in the past and in the coming days. A draft guideline would be prepared for its implementation in the state,” states the GR.

After the Union cabinet passed National Education Policy, 2020 last month, the state education department held several consultations with experts and stakeholders over its implementation.

“All the suggestions and recommendations made in these consultation meetings shall be taken into consideration for the report,” said a member of the coordinating committee.