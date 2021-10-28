PM Modi to attend 18th ASEAN-India summit virtually today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 18th ASEAN-India Summit on Thursday via video conferencing. As per the official release, the East Asia Summit is the premier leaders-led forum in the Indo-Pacific. Since its inception in 2005, it has played a significant role in the strategic and geopolitical evolution of East Asia.

Apart from the 10 ASEAN member states, East Asia Summit includes India, China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and Russia, the release said.

India, being a founding member of the East Asia Summit, is committed to strengthening the East Asia Summit and making it more effective for dealing with contemporary challenges.

According to the release, PM Modi will review the status of the ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership at the 18th ASEAN-India Summit. He is participating in the summit at the invitation of the Sultan of Brunei.

Prime Minister will take stock of progress made in key areas including Covid-19, health, trade and commerce, connectivity, and education and culture.

Important regional and international developments including post-pandemic economic recovery will also be discussed.

ASEAN-India summits are held annually and provide the opportunity for India and ASEAN to engage at the highest level.

PM Modi attended the 17th ASEAN-India Summit held virtually in November last year. The latest edition will be the ninth ASEAN-India Summit to be attended by him.

ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership stands on a strong foundation of shared geographical, historical, and civilisational ties. ASEAN is central to our Act East Policy and our wider vision of the Indo-Pacific. The year 2022 will mark 30 years of ASEAN-India relations.

India and ASEAN have several dialogue mechanisms which meet regularly, including a summit, ministerial meetings, and senior officials' meetings. external affairs minister, Dr S Jaishankar attended the ASEAN-India foreign ministers' meeting and EAS foreign ministers' meeting in August 2021 virtually.