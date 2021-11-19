PM Modi to attend conference of top police officers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the two-day conference of director generals and inspector generals of police that begins in Lucknow on Saturday.

In a statement, Prime Minister’s Office said issues such as cybercrime, data governance, counter-terrorism challenges, Left-wing extremism, emerging trends in narcotics trafficking, prison reforms will be discussed at the conference being held in a hybrid format.

Heads of police of states, union territories, central armed police forces, and central police organisations will attend the conference physically in Lucknow. The remaining participants will participate virtually from 37 locations at Intelligence Bureau or Special Investigation Branch headquarters.

The statement said Modi makes it a point to attend all sessions of such conferences and encourages free and informal discussions to provide an opportunity to police officials to brief him on policing and internal security issues.

Union home minister Amit Shah last year inaugurated the conference that was held virtually for the first time due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He directed the security agencies to have a coordinated approach to national security and to achieve the target of making India a developed and safe nation. Shah underlined the importance of the capacity building of police to deal with emergencies and disasters and highlighted policy issues on national security. He applauded the role of police in crisis and disaster management. Shah emphasised “zero-tolerance against terrorism”.

Modi joined the conference virtually last year and was briefed on the country’s internal security situation.