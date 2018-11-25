PM Modi to attend International Judges’ Meet at apex court today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a first-of-its-kind move, will take part in an international judges’ meet on the Supreme Court premises on Sunday.

Chief justices and judges of the Supreme Court of India, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan will be meeting on the SC premises here to discuss issues surrounding technology, access to justice, adjudication of terrorism, transnational organised crime among other matters.

This would be a first for any Indian PM to go to the SC premises to attend a BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for multi-sectoral technical and economic cooperation) conference.

BIMSTEC is a regional organisation comprising seven member states lying in the littoral and adjacent areas of Bay of Bengal constituting a contiguous regional unity.

Topics like illicit drug trafficking and human trafficking cases will also be discussed.

