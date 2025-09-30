PM Modi to attend RSS centenary event in Delhi on Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Wednesday, October 1, at Dr Ambedkar International Centre in the national capital. PM Modi will be the chief guest at the event and address the audience.(ANI Photo)

PM Modi, who will be the chief guest on the occasion, will release a commemorative postage stamp and coin highlighting the RSS’ contributions to the nation.

Taking to X, the prime minister said that he would be attending the centenary celebrations at 10:30 am in New Delhi. He will also address the gathering during the event.

"On the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) completes its glorious 100 years of establishment. For the past century, millions of its volunteers across the country have been dedicated to serving Mother India with the spirit of ‘Nation First’," the prime minister said in a post on X.

The RSS was founded in 1925 in Nagpur, Maharashtra, by Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar with the goal of fostering cultural awareness, discipline, service, and social responsibility among people, a government statement said.

"RSS is a unique people-nurtured movement for national reconstruction. Its rise has been seen as a response to centuries of foreign rule, with its continuing growth attributed to the emotional resonance of its vision of India’s national glory, rooted in Dharma," it said.

It further said that in the past century, the organisation has played a significant role in education, health, social welfare, and disaster relief. The RSS volunteers have participated in relief and rehabilitation efforts during natural calamities, like floods, earthquakes, and cyclones.

On Tuesday, PM Modi visited Delhi's Chittaranjan Park on the occasion of Maha Ashtami and highlighted its strong association with Bengali culture. He visited the Kali Bari temple and offered prayers.

Following this, PM Modi went to the Durga Puja pandal set up at the Kali Mandir by the CR Park Durga Pooja Cooperative Society and paid obeisance to Maa Durga. He also performed 'aarti' of Maa Durga at the pandal.