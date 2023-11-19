'PM Modi to bat, Amit Shah to bowl': Sanjay Raut claims 'politics in cricket'

Ahmedabad: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed that the India vs Australia World Cup final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium has become a BJP spectacleReferring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's planned visit to the stadium, Raut said politics shouldn't be brought into cricket.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut(PTI file photo)

"It looks as if PM Modi will bowl, Amit Shah will bat and BJP leaders will man the boundary as the World Cup final unfolds today...There is no need to bring politics into cricket but it is being done in Ahmedabad," he said.

Taking a swipe at PM Modi, he said India's World Cup victory could be attributed to the politician's visit to the cricket ground.

"I won't be surprised if we get to hear later, should India win the World Cup, that we lifted the trophy because PM Modi was in attendance. Anything can happen in the country these days," he added.

PM Modi and Australia's deputy PM Richard Marles will watch the cricket final on Sunday.

India are playing their first cricket world cup final since 2011, when they won the most prestigious trophy in one day international cricket.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked Raut's INDIA alliance partner Congress in Rajasthan, saying the party was like a cricket team that had been running each other out.

"In cricket, a batter comes and scores runs for his team. But there is so much infighting within the Congress that instead of scoring runs, its leaders spent five years trying to run each other out," he said in Churu, referring to the tussle between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot.

"When their team is so bad, what runs will they score and what work will they do for you?" he added.

With inputs from PTI, ANI

