PM Modi to flag off 8 trains today to boost connectivity to Statue of Unity
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off eight trains connecting different regions of the country to Kevadiya in Gujarat via video conferencing at 11am on Sunday. Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani and Union railways minister Piyush Goyal will also take part in the online ceremony.
The trains are being inaugurated to boost tourism in the tribal region and facilitate connectivity to the world's tallest statue, the Statue of Unity, which the PM inaugurated in October 2018 on the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 143rd birth anniversary.
Also Read: Statue of Unity - A rare first
These trains will connect Kevadiya to Varanasi, Dadar, Ahmedabad, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Rewa, Chennai and Pratapnagar.
The Ahmedabad-Kevadiya Jan Shatabdi Express, one of the eight trains, has been equipped with the 'Vista-dome tourist coach', the Railway ministry said. These coaches offer large viewing areas with rooftop glasses and seats for passengers.
According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi will also inaugurate the Dabhoi – Chandod Gauge converted Broad Gauge railway line, Chandod – Kevadiya new Broad Gauge railway line, newly electrified Pratapnagar – Kevadiya section and the new station buildings of Dabhoi, Chandod and Kevadiya. He will also launch a new broad-gauge line and the new station buildings of Dabhoi, Chandod and Kevadiya.
Also Read | ‘Iron man of India’: Remembering Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary
"These buildings have been designed aesthetically incorporating local features and modern passenger amenities. Kevadiya station is India's first railway station with a Green Building Certification," the PMO said.
"The projects will add fillip to the development activities in the nearby tribal regions, boost connectivity to important religious and ancient pilgrim places nestled on the banks of River Narmada, increase both domestic and international tourism, act as a catalyst for overall socio-economic development of the region while also helping generate new employment and business opportunities," it added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ram temple trust has received around ₹100 crore donation, says Champat Rai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jammu and Kashmir to get more snow due to Western Disturbance, says IMD
- The Kashmir valley has been reeling under intense cold, leading to the freezing of water bodies and snowed roads and fields.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shah to Cong: 'Why didn't you give ₹6,000 per year to farmers when in power?'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress, LF leaders hold seat-sharing talks in poll-bound West Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Family of Hyderabad woman confined in UAE seeks Centre's help for repatriation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Strength of terrorists in Kashmir valley lowest in decade': Top army commander
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Section 144 of CrPC imposed in parts of Bhopal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BSP welcomes Covid-19 vaccination drive, says poor should be prioritised
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EPFO settles 56.79 lakh Covid-19 advance claims
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No assembly, physical activity: Delhi schools to reopen on Monday after lockdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm: US says China 'systematically prevent
- Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi pays tribute to MGR on his birth anniversary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Use of regional languages in Rajya Sabha rises five-fold
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Orissa HC asks woman to hand over baby to his father
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
10 Indian states with the highest Covid-19 vaccine beneficiaries
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox