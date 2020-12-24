e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PM Modi to flag off India’s first-ever driverless train on Dec 28; launch NCMC for Airport Line

PM Modi to flag off India’s first-ever driverless train on Dec 28; launch NCMC for Airport Line

Dubbed as ‘One Nation One Card’, the NCMC is an inter-operable transport card that allows holders to pay multiple kinds of transport charges.

india Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 20:00 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‎will flag off the country’s first ever fully-automated driverless train service on December 28.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‎will flag off the country’s first ever fully-automated driverless train service on December 28.(ANI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to flag off the country’s first ever fully-automated driverless train service which will be on the Magenta Line of Delhi Metro on December 28, the DMRC said on Thursday. The 37-km Magenta Line connects Janakpuri West and Botanical Garden metro stations.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be flagging off the country’s first ever fully-automated driverless train service on the 37 km-Magenta Line (Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden) and will also be launching the fully operational National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) for travel on the 23-km Airport Express Line (New Delhi to Dwarka Sector 21) on December 28, 2020,” the DMRC said in a statement.

Dubbed as ‘One Nation One Card’, the NCMC is an inter-operable transport card that allows holders to pay multiple kinds of transport charges, including using metro and bus services across the country, toll, parking and even for retail shopping and withdrawing money.

tags
top news
UK’s new coronavirus strain more contagious, likely to cause more deaths: Study
UK’s new coronavirus strain more contagious, likely to cause more deaths: Study
Modi to launch Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme for J-K residents
Modi to launch Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme for J-K residents
Learning to beat a virus
Learning to beat a virus
‘Will talk to airport authorities’: Jain on infected UK flyers slipping out
‘Will talk to airport authorities’: Jain on infected UK flyers slipping out
In Kashmir, the return of democracy
In Kashmir, the return of democracy
Rs 4,000 crore attached in Agri Gold scam that cheated 32 lakh in 3 states
Rs 4,000 crore attached in Agri Gold scam that cheated 32 lakh in 3 states
Suvendu Adhikari’s show of strength day after Trinamool rally. And a boast
Suvendu Adhikari’s show of strength day after Trinamool rally. And a boast
‘Rahul Gandhi using farmers to do politics over three laws’: MoS Agriculture
‘Rahul Gandhi using farmers to do politics over three laws’: MoS Agriculture
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In