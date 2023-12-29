close_game
PM Modi to gift 22,000 cr projects to Ayodhya tomorrow

PM Modi to gift 22,000 cr projects to Ayodhya tomorrow

ByPawan Dixit
Dec 29, 2023 12:41 AM IST

Modi’s visit comes weeks ahead of the much-awaited consecration ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla (child deity) on January 22

For Representation Only (HT File Photo)
For Representation Only (HT File Photo)

The 1463-crore Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport and the revamped and renamed Ayodhya Dham railway station are among the over 22,000-crore projects that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to gift to Ayodhya during his visit to the temple town on Saturday, said a state government official on Thursday.

Modi’s visit comes weeks ahead of the much-awaited consecration ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla (child deity) on January 22 and is part of the government’s infrastructure push to make Ayodhya a prime religious tourism destination.

The projects include those which he will dedicate to the people as well as those for which the foundation stone will be laid.

“All preparations have been made for the Prime Minister’s Ayodhya visit. The PM will inaugurate Ayodhya International airport and the Ayodhya Dham railway station,” said Ayodhya divisional commissioner Gaurav Dayal.

The 2183 crore New Ayodhya Township is among the projects for which the prime minister will lay the foundation stone. Spread over 1407 acre on both sides of the Lucknow-Gorakhpur highway, it has been conceptualised to decongest Ayodhya. The new township will have a lake replenished with water of the Saryu to give a spiritual look to the place. It will be extended by 442 acres in the second phase.

As for the airport, the facade of its terminal building is said to reflect the architecture of the Ram Temple.

The interior of the new terminal building is being enlivened with local art from across India, art and paintings depicting the life of Shri Ram. It is proposed to be decorated at different heights to convey a feeling of grandeur of the structure. The first flight to Ayodhya is scheduled to reach at 11.20am after taking off from Delhi at 10 am.

The first phase of the Ayodhya Dham railway station has been completed at a cost of 241 crore.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the 300-crore Vashishth Kunj residential project as well for construction of new ghats and beautification of existing ones.

FOUNDATION STONE TO BE LAID

New Ayodhya Township 2183 crore

Vashishth Kunj residential project 300 crore

Office of ADA/AMC 119 crore

CIEPT 39 crore

New ghats: 23.89 crore

Tourist facilities 23.29 crore

Viewing gallery at Ram Ki Paidi 23.25 crore

Walkway on ghats 22.83 crore

Beautification of four historical gates 15.18 crore

Improvement of Lko-Ayodhya NH-28(New NH-27) 297 crore

Improvement of existing Ayodhya bypass 218 crore

PROJECTS TO BE DEDICATED TO PEOPLE

Ayodhya Airport 1463 crore

Ram Path 844 crore

Bhakti Path 68 crore

Dharm Path 65 crore

Multi-level parking 37 crore

Transit hostel for police personnel 34 crore

Parking and commercial complex at Kaushal Kunj- 4 crore

Beautification of Bhakti Path facade- 4 crore

ROB on Badi Buaa Railway crossing - 74 crore

NEW AYODHYA TOWNSHIP PROJECT

Area: 1407 acres

2 km elevated road to reach township

Lake filled with water of river Saryu

It will have residential plots, group housing, commercial plots, ashram/ mutts, guest houses

Housing and urban planning department of the state government will execute the project

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Pawan Dixit

    Pawan Dixit has been a journalist for over a decade. He has extensively covered eastern UP for around five years, covered 2012 UP assembly polls, 2014 Lok Sabha polls while being stationed in Varanasi. Now, in Lucknow, he covers outstation political assignments, reports special cases from district court, high court and state information commission

