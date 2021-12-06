PM Modi to inaugurate BASE University building in Bengaluru today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Bengaluru today to inaugurate the new campus of Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economic University or BASE University. The university has been built on the Jnanabharathi Campus of Bengaluru University by the department of housing.

Ahead of the prime minister’s visit, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and minister for higher education Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana held review meetings last month to oversee the preparations for the inaugural programme.

"The university has come up on the Jnanabharathi Campus of Bengaluru University. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting this evening to oversee the preparation for the inaugural programme," the CMO said in a statement.

Ministers V Somanna, CN Ashwathnarayan, Muniratna and senior officials Kumar Naik, Gaurav Gupta, Selvakumar and Chancellor of the university Dr Bhanumurthy were present in the meeting, the statement said.

"This prestigious study centre has been established with the aim of making Ambedkar's dream of empowering marginalized sections of the society a reality," said Narayana, who also chaired a separate meeting to review the preparations.

"We are expecting prime minister's arrival to inaugurate the event. Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai had asked me and V Somanna, minister for housing to take stock of the preparations. Accordingly, today's meeting was held to review the preparations," he added.

During the visit, ministers took a walk around the entire campus.

