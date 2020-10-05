PM Modi to inaugurate global AI summit RAISE 2020 today. What you need to know

india

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 07:25 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a five-day global virtual summit on artificial intelligence (AI) on Monday. Responsible AI for Social Empowerment or RAISE 2020 is being organised by the government in partnership with the industry and academia. It will aim for the transformation of health, education and agricultural areas.

In June, India along with Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, New Zealand and others joined together to create the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) for the responsible development and use of AI.

“We firmly believe that AI can help transform lives. India is developing AI-based solutions for social empowerment across spheres like healthcare, education, finance, agriculture and governance. On the strength of its data and innovation prowess, India can become the AI laboratory of the world, delivering intuitive solutions to a wide range of societal issues,” Amitabh Kant, NITI Aayog CEO, said at the press conference.

Here is what you need to know about RAISE 2020:

1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address along with minister of electronics and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad, NITI Aayog’s chief executive officer (CEO) Amitabh Kant, Reliance Industries Ltd’s chairperson and managing director Mukesh Ambani, and IBM’s CEO Arvind Krishna.

2. RAISE 2020 is being held to exchange ideas and charter a course to use AI for social empowerment, inclusion, and transformation in key areas like healthcare, agriculture, education and smart mobility amongst other sectors.

3. The summit will call for global participation from key opinion makers, academia and government representatives.

4. The aim of the summit is to encourage the discussion on AI in public infrastructure, build responsible AI for social empowerment, transformation and inclusion of society.

5. So far more than 38,700 stakeholders from across academia, the research industry and governments representatives from 125 countries have registered for the summit.

6. Industry analysts predicted that the summit will add more than $957 billion to India’s economy by 2035.

7. RAISE 2020 will discuss vital topics such as data and AI-powered financial services, Atmanirbhar Bharat AI start-up pitch fest, education and awareness for responsible AI, leveraging AI for pandemic preparedness, the impact of data and AI in smart cities and mobility, the role of government in AI enablement, role of data for responsible AI, building a future-ready agricultural supply chain with AI will be discussed.

8. Rishad Premji, the chairperson of Wipro Limited, Brad Smith, the president of Microsoft Corporation, J Satyanarayana, the chief advisor at Centre for 4th Industrial Revolution (India Centre) at World Economic Forum, Rahul Panicker, the chief innovation officer at Wadhwani Institute for Artificial Intelligence, and Shameek Kundu, the chief data officer at Standard Chartered Bank, will also be speaking during the five-day summit.