PM Modi to inaugurate Kosi Rail Mega Bridge in Bihar today

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 06:37 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the Kosi Rail Mega Bridge in Bihar at 12pm on Friday.

Apart from the bridge, the PM will inaugurate 12 other rail projects related to passenger facilities for the benefit of the state, a Railway Ministry release said.

A new railway bridge on the Kiul River, two new railway lines, five electrification projects, one electric locomotive shed at Barauni and a third line project between Barh-Bakhtiyarpur are some of them, the release added.

“The dedication of the Kosi Rail Mahasetu is a watershed moment in the history of Bihar and the entire region connecting to the North East. In 1887, a metre gauge link was built in between Nirmali and Bhaptiahi (Saraigarh). During the heavy flood and severe India-Nepal earthquake in 1934, the rail link was washed away. Thereafter, due to the meandering nature of Kosi river, no attempt was made to restore this rail link for long period,” it said.

The historical project to build the bridge, which is 1.9 kilometres long and has been constructed at a cost of Rs 516 crore, was sanctioned by the Centre in 2003-04, according to the release.

The bridge, being inaugurated ahead of Bihar Assembly Election 2020, has strategic importance along the India-Nepal border.

“This bridge is of strategic importance along the border. The project was completed during the Covid-19 pandemic where the migrant labour also participated in its completion,” the release added.

(with agency inputs)