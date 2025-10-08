PM Modi to inaugurate Navi Mumbai airport today: 7 facts about India’s first ‘fully digital’ airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on Wednesday (October 8), as Mumbai joins the list of a handful of cities across the world with multiple airports, including London, New York, and Tokyo. The state-of-the-art airport is expected to begin commercial operations in December. Commercial operations will begin in December.(ANI)

The airport has been built under a public-private partnership between Adani Airport Holdings and CIDCO (City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd).

Here are a few key facts about the Navi Mumbai airport:

1. The Navi Mumbai International Airport will be India’s first fully digital airport and will include facilities for pre-booking vehicle parking slots, as well as online baggage drop and immigration services. It will also be supported by a fully automated, AI-enabled terminal.

2. The 1,160-hectare airport will handle 20 million passengers annually through one runway and terminal in the initial phase. At full capacity, the airport will be able to handle 155 million passengers annually through four terminals and two runways.

3. The airport has been built at a cost of ₹19,650 crore and is projected to generate more than two lakh jobs across sectors, including aviation, logistics, IT, hospitality, and real estate.

4. Several airlines, including IndiGo, Air India Express, and Akasa Air, have already shared plans to start operations and flights linking different cities across the country.

5. Commercial operations will begin in December with about 40 per cent international traffic, eventually rising to 75 per cent. The airport will initially operate for 12 hours daily, officials said.

6. Arun Bansal, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Adani Airports Holdings Ltd (AAHL), described the Navi Mumbai airport as an “anxiety-free airport” due to its automation and digital facilities. “We are experimenting with AI-enabled baggage tracking in Ahmedabad, and here, you will be able to get a message on your phone telling you, for example, that your bag is number 20 on the carousel,” he said.

7. The Navi Mumbai airport will be India’s first major aviation hub connected to several transport systems, including expressways, metro and suburban rail networks, and waterway services.