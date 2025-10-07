On 2-day visit tomorrow, PM Modi to inaugurate Navi Mumbai airport, metro phase 3

MUMBAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open the first phase of the Navi Mumbai International Airport and the final phase of the Mumbai Metro 3 during his two-day visit to Mumbai, beginning on Wednesday, a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office said on Tuesday. The newly constructed Navi Mumbai International Airport ahead of its inauguration. (PTI)

PM Modi will also launch Mumbai One, a common mobility app for 11 public transport services.

PM Modi will also meet visiting British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who will be in India on October 8-9 for his first official visit to the country on Thursday morning. After their bilateral meeting, they will attend the CEO Forum at Jio World Center before heading to the Global Fintech Fest where they will deliver the keynote addresses.

The PMO statement said that PM Modi would arrive in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon and head for the inauguration of the first phase of Navi Mumbai International Airport, India’s largest greenfield airport, built at a cost of ₹19,650 crore.

The second international airport for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the new airport is designed to be among the most efficient in the world, spanning 1160 hectares. It will eventually handle 90 million passengers annually and 3.25 million metric tonnes of cargo.

The statement said PM Modi will subsequently inaugurate the final phase of Metro 3 (Cuffe Parade to Worli), an underground metro line built at a cost of ₹37,270 crore. He will also launch “Mumbai One”, the integrated everyday mobility app for 11 public transport operators across Metro, Monorail, Suburban railways and Bus PTOs.

These include Mumbai Metro Line 2A & 7, Mumbai Metro Line 3, Mumbai Metro Line 1, Mumbai Monorail, Navi Mumbai Metro, Mumbai Suburban Railway, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), Thane Municipal Transport, Mira Bhayander Municipal Transport, Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Transport and Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport.

Besides, he will also inaugurate the Short Term Employability Programme (STEP), an initiative of Maharashtra government’s skills department to offer emerging technology courses through 400 industrial training institutes and 150 government technical high schools across the state.

At his meeting with PM Starmer on Thursday morning, the two prime ministers are expected to take stock of progress in diverse aspects of the India-UK comprehensive strategic partnership. They will also engage with business and industry leaders on opportunities that are emerging out of the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA).