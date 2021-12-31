e-paper
Home / India News / PM Modi to lay foundation stone of AIIMS Rajkot today

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of AIIMS Rajkot today

“At 11 AM tomorrow, December 31, will lay the foundation stone of AIIMS, Rajkot. This project will improve the healthcare infrastructure in Gujarat,” PM Modi announced on Twitter.

india Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 07:19 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for AIIMS Rajkot today
PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for AIIMS Rajkot today(PTI)
         

Prime minister Narendra Modi will virtually lay the foundation stone for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rajkot in Gujarat on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), 201 acres of land has been provided by the government for the project. ”It will be built at an estimated cost of Rs1,195 crore and is expected to be completed by mid-2022. The state-of-the-art 750-bed hospital will also have a 30-bed AAYUSH block. It will have 125 MBBS seats and 60 nursing seats,” the statement read.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, and Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey will also take part in the ceremony.

