Home / India News / PM Modi to unveil 108 ft Lord Hanuman statue in Gujarat's Morbi tomorrow
india news

PM Modi to unveil 108 ft Lord Hanuman statue in Gujarat's Morbi tomorrow

The first statue of the series was set up in the north in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla in 2010.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Published on Apr 15, 2022 07:27 PM IST
Copy Link
ANI | , New Delhi

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a 108 ft statue of Lord Hanuman in Gujarat's Morbi on Saturday via video conferencing.

As per the Prime Minister's Office, "this statue is the second of the four statues being set up in the four directions across the country, as part of the #Hanumanji4dham project."

It has been set up in the west, at the Ashram of Param Pujya Bapu Keshvanand Ji in Morbi.

The first statue of the series was set up in the north in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla in 2010.

The work on the third statue, in the south at Rameswaram has started, the PMO informed. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pm modi narendra modi gujarat + 1 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 15, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out