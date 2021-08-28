PM Modi to unveil renovated Jallianwala Bagh memorial today: Check key features

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the renovated complex of the Jallianwala Bagh memorial in Punjab’s Amritsar on Saturday via video conferencing. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has said in a statement that PM Modi will also inaugurate museum galleries developed at the memorial in Amritsar. The virtual event will display multiple development initiatives taken by the government to upgrade the complex, it added.

The PMO said that Union minister of culture G Kishan Reddy, Union minister of housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, ministers of state for culture, governors and chief ministers of Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, all Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs from Punjab, and members of Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial Trust among others will be present on the occasion.

The revamped memorial was to be inaugurated on April 13 this year to mark 102 years of the massacre, but it had to be postponed owing to Covid-19 related restrictions.

Key features of the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh memorial:

. Four museum galleries have been created through adaptive reuse of redundant and underutilised buildings. The galleries display the historical value of events that took place in Punjab during that period, with the fusion of audio-visual technology, including projection mapping and 3D representation, as well as art and sculptural installations.

. A sound and light show has been set up to display the events that took place on April 13, 1919, when the British forces fired on a large and peaceful gathering of protesters, killing over 1,000 people and injuring hundreds of them.

. The Shaheedi well has been repaired and restored with a redefined superstructure. The heart of the Bagh—the flame monument—has been repaired and restored, the water body rejuvenated as a lily pond and the pathways have been made broader for better navigability, the PMO said.

. Several new and modern amenities have been added including redefined paths of movement with appropriate signages, illumination of strategic spots, landscaping and hardscaping with native plantation and installation of audio nodes throughout the garden. Newer areas have been developed for housing the Salvation Ground, Amar Jyoti and Flag Mast.