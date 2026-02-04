PM Modi to visit Malaysia from February 7-8, hold bilateral talks with PM Anwar Ibrahim

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia at the invitation of PM Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim, from February 7-8, as per an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also interact with members of the Indian community. (ANI)

According to the press statement, this would be the third visit of the Prime Minister to Malaysia, and the first after the elevation of the India-Malaysia bilateral relationship to a 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership' in August 2024.

During the visit, PM Modi will hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also interact with members of the Indian community, as well as industry and business representatives. The 10th India-Malaysia CEO Forum is also scheduled to be held during the Prime Minister's visit, the statement said.

India and Malaysia share long-standing bonds of friendship, based on historical, civilisational and cultural connections. The relationship is further strengthened by the presence of a 2.9 million-strong Indian diaspora in Malaysia, the third largest in the world.

The India-Malaysia relationship is multi-faceted and growing.

The MEA statement highlighted that the forthcoming visit of Prime Minister serves as an opportunity for both leaders to review the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation, ranging from trade and investment, defence, security and maritime cooperation, to digital and financial technology, energy, healthcare, education, culture, tourism, people-to-people ties; as well as to set the path for future engagement for mutual benefit.