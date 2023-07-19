Home / India News / PM Modi's Twitter followers cross 90 million, more than Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak

PM Modi's Twitter followers cross 90 million, more than Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak

ByShobhit Gupta
Jul 19, 2023 06:04 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi now has more than 90 million followers on Twitter that made him one of the most followed active politicians.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi now has more than 90 million followers on Twitter that made him one of the most followed active politicians across the globe on the social media platform.

With 90.2 million followers, PM Modi is the most followed Indian on Twitter. His followers' list includes Twitter boss Elon Musk, who has the highest follower count on the social networking platform and follows total 195 individuals. Meanwhile, PM Modi follows 2,589 people on Twitter.

