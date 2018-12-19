PM Modi urges BJP workers to counter Congress’ lies on Rafale

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged the BJP workers not to remain passive and effectively counter the Congress party’s propaganda on the Rafale deal.

The Prime Minister’s interaction with the party workers of South Chennai and Villupuram district in Tamil Nadu besides Puducherry via the Namo app, turned into an offensive against the Congress.

During the nearly 40-minute interaction through video conferencing, a party worker from Villupuram, Sundar, drew the attention of Modi to the Congress’ belligerence over the Rafale deal and asked how to counter it.

To this, the Prime Minister appealed to the cadre to reach out to the people and expose the ‘claims’ being made by Congress party and its president Rahul Gandhi.

“Congress is threatening every institution of democracy. Now, it has started threatening the Supreme Court, as it had not got a favourabble verdict in the Rafale case,” he told the audience.

“Since the days of Emergency, the Congress has been like that. Even now, it is behaving the same way. It has turned more cunning,” Modi said.

According to him, reaching out to the people is the best way to blunt the Congress propaganda.

“People are the force in preserving and protecting democracy. Party workers should reach out to them,” he said.

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 22:26 IST